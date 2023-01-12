Nationals sign outfielder Corey Dickerson

The Washington Nationals attempted to improve their offensive depth on Tuesday by signing outfielder Corey Dickerson of McComb, Mississippi to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million according to spotrac.com. The Nationals become the eighth team Dickerson has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He follows the Colorado Rockies (2013 to 2015), Tampa Bay Rays (2016 to 2017), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018 to 2019), the Philadelphia Phillies (2019), Miami Marlins (2020 to 2021), Toronto Blue Jays (2021), and St. Louis Cardinals (2022).

2022 with the Cardinals

This past season with the Cards, Dickerson batted .267 with six home runs and 36 runs batted in. During 96 games, 297 plate appearances, and 281 at bats, he scored 28 runs and had 75 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 12 walks, 112 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .300, a slugging percentage of .399, and was hit by a pitch twice. Dickerson’s triple came in an a 8-3 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs on August 25.

Dickerson also pitched one inning for the Cardinals in 2022. It was the first time in his 10-year Major League career he was ever on the mound. On September 23, 2022, Dickerson pitched the ninth inning in a 11-0 Cardinals win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He faced six batters, threw 18 pitches and had 10 strikes. Dickerson gave up two hits and one walk, but did not surrend a run even though three Dodgers reached base.

Career Accolades

While with the Rays in 2017, Dickerson was an American League All-Star. He batted .282 with career highs in home runs (27), runs scored (84), hits (166), and total bases (288). A year later, Dickerson was recognized for his defense, as he won the National League Gold Glove Award.

Joining the Nationals Outfield

Dickerson is expected to give Washington some experience in a relatively inexperienced batting lineup. He is one of three new faces in Washington’s offensive attack in 2022. Dickerson is joined by first baseman Dominic Smith, who was signed from the New York Mets, and third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who was signed from the Detroit Tigers.