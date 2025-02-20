Nationals sign relief pitcher Lucas Sims

The Washington Nationals have signed relief pitcher Lucas Sims of Lawrenceville, Georgia. The terms of the contract are one year and worth $3 million according to Andrew Golden of the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Who has Sims played for in the past?

Sims is joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He has previously spent two seasons with the Atlanta Braves in 2017 and 2018, seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2018 to 2024, and one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2024. Sims was traded from the Reds to the Red Sox last season for minor league pitcher Ovis Portes of St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda.

2024 MLB Statistics

Sims pitched in 58 games in 2024 and had a record of one win and six losses with an earned run average of 4.38. In 49 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 41 hits, 24 earned runs, eight home runs, and 30 walks, to go along with 49 strikeouts, one save, 16 holds, 49 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.44.

Sims’s win came on March 31, and ironically it came against the Nationals. Sims pitched one shutout inning in a 6-5 Reds win. He pitched to three batters, and had nine strikes and three balls in 12 pitches. Of the three batters Sims faced, he forced all three of them to fly out.

Sims’s save came on May 27 in a 3-1 Reds win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Sims pitched one shutout inning of which he struck out two batters. He faced three batters, threw 14 pitches, of which 10 were strikes. Sims also had a flyout.

Former First Round Pick

Sims was the Braves’s first round pick, 21st overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. He was drafted out of Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia.

Postseason Appearances

Sims pitched 2 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 National League Wildcard Series. He did not give up an earned run or a hit, and had five strikeouts and one walk.