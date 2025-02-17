Nationals sign shortstop Paul DeJong

The Washington Nationals have signed shortstop and former National League All-Star Paul DeJong of Orlando, Florida. The terms of the deal are one year and worth $1 million according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.

Sixth Major League Baseball franchise

The Nationals become the sixth Major League Baseball team DeJong has played for. He previously has played seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 to 2023, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants also in 2023, and the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox in 2024. DeJong was traded from the White Sox to the Royals for minor league relief pitcher Jarold Rosado of Santiago, Dominican Republic on July 30, 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

DeJong batted .227 with 24 home runs and 56 runs batted in during the 2024 Major League Baseball season. During 139 games, 445 at bats, and 482 plate appearances, DeJong scored 54 runs and had 101 hits, and had 17 doubles, two stolen bases, 23 walks, 190 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .276, and a slugging percentage of .427.

National League All-Star

De Jong was a National League All-Star and represented the Cardinals at the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland. That season DeJong batted .233 with 30 home runs and 78 runs batted in. During 159 games, 583 at bats and 664 plate appearances, DeJong scored 97 runs and had 136 hits, 31 doubles, one triple, nine stolen bases, 62 walks, 259 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .318, and a slugging percentage of .444.

Other Accolades

In De Jong’a first MLB season, he was a runner up for the National League Rookie of the Year. The winner of the award in 2017 was Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona.

De Jong has also been an exceptional fielder defensively in his career. In 2019 while with the Cardinals, he led the Major Leagues in double plays turned (119), fielding percentage among shortstops (.989), and putouts (211). DeJong also led the National League in assists (435).