Naz Reid Expected to Test Free Agency

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, is expected by many peers to test free agency. He has a $15 million option for next season that many around the Association expect him to decline. If he does test free agency, Reid should garner some healthy interest. Plenty of teams could utilize his versatility coupled with his experience leading a second unit. He is one of the best shooting big men in the game today. An aspect that is highly magnified in today’s NBA. Keep in mind that the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks all sought after Naz Reid’s services back in 2023. Considering all of this, it will be interesting to see who may offer him a deal over $15 million. That is, if Naz Reid does test free agency this upcoming offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves Center, Naz Reid, Expected to Decline $15 Million Option for 2025-26

Naz Reid’s Career Thus Far

Naz Reid has developed into a quality role player. There is a reason he is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. He is a versatile center who has a high ceiling. Next year will be his seventh season. There is a chance that the former LSU Tiger could develop into an even better player in the right situation. For his career, Reid has averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 total rebounds per game, and a three-point field goal percentage of 37.8 percent. Last season when he won Sixth Man of the Year, the Timberwolves center tallied numbers of 13.5 points, 5.2 total rebounds per game, a field goal percentage of 47.7 percent, and a three-point shooting percentage of 41.4 percent.

One can argue that Naz Reid is having an even better year this season from a production standpoint. Minnesota is not a top-three seed in the Western Conference like they were last year. However, that is hardly Reid’s fault. Much of that can be attributed to changes in personnel. Changes such as trading Karl-Anthony Towns before the start of the regular season. On the season, Reid is currently averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 total rebounds per game, a field goal percentage of 47.7 percent, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.0 percent. Moreover, he also possesses a player efficiency rating of 17.2, a true shooting percentage of 60.1 percent, and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +1.9, a career best in this category. Considering all of this, expect Naz Reid to garner heavy interest from the free agent market if he does decline his player option for next season.