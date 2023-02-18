NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take place from February 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One of the standout events on All-Star Saturday Night is the 3-Point Contest. Some of the best snipers in the league will compete to see who is the best shooter from beyond the arc.

Below, you will find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest.

Simons suffered an ankle injury this week that is requiring further evaluation. Randle joins 3-Point shootout field of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. https://t.co/u0HgeRjgxY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds

The participants include Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, New York Knicks forward Julis Randle, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Randle replaces Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who pulled out of the event due to an ankle injury.

According to BetOnline, Lillard is the betting favorite at +300. Lillard is shooting 37.2% from three with the fourth-most three-pointers in the NBA (191).

Buddy Hield has seen his odds move from +400 to +300, making him a co-favorite in the event. Hield, who won this event in 2020, leads the league in three-pointers with 230.

Lauri Markkanen (+500), Kevin Huerter (+500), and Tyler Herro (+550) round out the top five.

All BetOnline odds for each participant are listed below.

NBA 3-Point Contest Winner Odds Play Damian Lillard +300 Buddy Hield +300 Lauri Markkanen +500 Kevin Huerter +500 Tyler Herro +550 Jayson Tatum +700 Tyrese Haliburton +700 Julius Randle +1400

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest Predictions And Best Bets

Here are the predictions and best bets for the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest.

Buddy Hield +300

Hield is the best three-point shooter in this field, with a percentage of 42.6%. As the only previous winner in the field, Hield’s experience in the contest will prevail and allow him to hoist the trophy on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum +700

Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season for the Celtics. The all-star has made the sixth-most three-pointers in the NBA at 183. Tatum finished third in this contest two years ago, so expect Tatum to be one of the finalists in 2023.