NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers grabs the ball.

NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take place from February 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of the standout events on All-Star Saturday Night is the 3-Point Contest. Some of the best snipers in the league will compete to see who is the best shooter from beyond the arc. Below, you will find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest.

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds

The participants include Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, New York Knicks forward Julis Randle, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Randle replaces Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who pulled out of the event due to an ankle injury.

According to BetOnline, Lillard is the betting favorite at +300. Lillard is shooting 37.2% from three with the fourth-most three-pointers in the NBA (191).

Buddy Hield has the second-best odds at +400. Hield, who won this event in 2020, leads the league in three-pointers with 230.

Tyrese Haliburton (+450), Kevin Huerter (+500), and Jayson Tatum (+650) round out the top five.

All BetOnline odds for each participant are listed below.

NBA 3-Point Contest Winner Odds
Damian Lillard +300
Buddy Hield +400
Tyrese Haliburton +450
Kevin Huerter +500
Jayson Tatum +650
Lauri Markkanen +650
Tyler Herro +700
Julius Randle +750

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest Predictions And Best Bets

Here are the predictions and best bets for the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest.

Buddy Hield +400

Hield is the best three-point shooter in this field, with a percentage of 42.6%. As the only previous winner in the field, Hield’s experience in the contest will prevail and allow him to hoist the trophy on Saturday night.

Bet on Buddy Hield +400 at BetOnline

Jayson Tatum +650

Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season for the Celtics. The all-star has made the sixth-most three-pointers in the NBA at 183. Tatum finished third in this contest two years ago, so expect Tatum to be one of the finalists in 2023.

Bet on Jayson Tatum +650 at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
