NBA All-Rookie Team: Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler Top List

Dan Girolamo
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler were among the players announced to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams were also named to the first team.

NBA’s All-Rookie First Team

Banchero, the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team and former number-one pick, led the Magic and all rookies with 20.0 points per game. Banchero added 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Banchero was the only unanimous selection, receiving 100 out of 100 first-place votes.

Kessler, a late-first-round pick out of Auburn, was one of the surprises of the 2022 NBA Draft. Kessler became a viable big-man option for the Jazz, averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. His 2.37 blocks were ranked first among rookies.

NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team

Detroit Pistons Jalen Duran led the All-NBA Second Team. Duran led all rookies with 8.8 rebounds per game. Duran was joined by his teammate, Jaden Ivy, on the second team.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan were also named to the All-NBA Second Team.

More NBA awards will be announced this week. The schedule:

  • Tuesday, May 9 – All-Defensive Team
  • Wednesday, May 10 – All-NBA Team
  • Thursday, May 11 – Tyyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA News and Rumors
