NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds: Haliburton, Lillard Top List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Donovan Mitchell

One of the premiere events of NBA All-Star Weekend is the 3-Point Contest. Which NBA player is favored to win? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest: Participants And Rules

The 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be the second event of the night, after the Skills Challenge and before the Slam Dunk Contest.

The players participating in the 3-Point Contest include:

  • Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Lillard is the defending champion, while Towns won the contest in 2022.

All eight competitors will shoot in the qualifying round. The three players with the best score advance to the finals. The best score in the finals wins.

2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds

Which competitor is favored to win the 3-Point contest?

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (+125) is the favorite on BetOnline. Haliburton will start at guard for the East in the All-Star Game. Haliburton is shooting 39.6% from three this season.

Because of his experience in the contest, Lillard (+175) is slightly behind Haliburton on the odds chart.

The competitor with the highest three-point percentage is Malik Beasley (44.9%).

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds Play
Tyrese Haliburton +125 BetOnline logo
Damian Lillard +175 BetOnline logo
Trae Young +300 BetOnline logo
Karl-Anthony Towns +450 BetOnline logo
Malik Beasley +700 BetOnline logo
Jalen Brunson +1000 BetOnline logo
Lauri Markkanen +1200 BetOnline logo
Donovan Mitchell +1200 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama

NBA Fans Respond To San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Blocking Out History, Registering A Rare Triple-Double During Win Over Toronto Raptors

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 13 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
NBA Fans Reply To Lowly, New-Look Detroit Pistons Rallying Past Jerami Grant-Led Portland Trail Blazers At Moda Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 9 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics
2024 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Which Players Made The Roster?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 1 2024
NBA News and Rumors
2023 nba draft group shot (1)
2024 NBA Draft: Will The Draft Expand To Two Nights?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Spurs Summer League Tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Were 149% More Expensive Than 2022 Regular Season
2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge Set For 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ESPN analyst Doc Rivers
Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top