2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds: Haliburton, Lillard Top List

One of the premiere events of NBA All-Star Weekend is the 3-Point Contest. Which NBA player is favored to win? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.
2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest: Participants And Rules
Star-studded #Starry3PT field 🤩
Who ya got?? https://t.co/kSRe09fcfB
— NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2024
The 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be the second event of the night, after the Skills Challenge and before the Slam Dunk Contest.
The players participating in the 3-Point Contest include:
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Lillard is the defending champion, while Towns won the contest in 2022.
All eight competitors will shoot in the qualifying round. The three players with the best score advance to the finals. The best score in the finals wins.
2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds
Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Malik Beasley preparing for the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night during All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/2NC3xsC8IJ
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 12, 2024
Which competitor is favored to win the 3-Point contest?
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (+125) is the favorite on BetOnline. Haliburton will start at guard for the East in the All-Star Game. Haliburton is shooting 39.6% from three this season.
Because of his experience in the contest, Lillard (+175) is slightly behind Haliburton on the odds chart.
The competitor with the highest three-point percentage is Malik Beasley (44.9%).
View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.
|2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
|Odds
|Play
|Tyrese Haliburton
|+125
|Damian Lillard
|+175
|Trae Young
|+300
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|+450
|Malik Beasley
|+700
|Jalen Brunson
|+1000
|Lauri Markkanen
|+1200
|Donovan Mitchell
|+1200
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.