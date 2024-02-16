NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds: West Favored To Win

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles.

The best NBA players will be on hand for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Which team is favored to win? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

2024 NBA All-Star Game: Participants And Rules

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on TNT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The classic format returns in 2024 as the Eastern Conference will face the Western Conference. The game will use a traditional scoring system featuring four 12-minute quarters.

Eastern Conference

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*^
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics*
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers*
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks*
  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks^
  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement)

* = starter
^ = injured, will not play

Western Conference 

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*
  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns*
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks*
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Paul George, LA Clippers
  • Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

* = starter

2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds

Which team is favored to win the All-Star Game?

BetOnline has the Western Conference as a 2.5-point favorite. Unlike the East who are missing two players, the West have zero injury replacements.

Before the format changed to a draft in 2018, the West won six of seven All-Star Games from 2011-2017.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet West East Play
Moneyline -138 +118 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-112) +2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 364.5 (-110) Under 364.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
