2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds: West Favored To Win

The best NBA players will be on hand for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Which team is favored to win? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

2024 NBA All-Star Game: Participants And Rules

The NBA today announced changes to the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/nhb3A51fC2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 25, 2023

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on TNT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The classic format returns in 2024 as the Eastern Conference will face the Western Conference. The game will use a traditional scoring system featuring four 12-minute quarters.

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*^

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics*

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers*

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks*

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks^

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement)

* = starter

^ = injured, will not play

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns*

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

* = starter



2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds

Kobe Bryant played in his 18th and final NBA All-Star Game 8 years ago today in Toronto 🥺pic.twitter.com/sYcAVy1s1P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Which team is favored to win the All-Star Game?

BetOnline has the Western Conference as a 2.5-point favorite. Unlike the East who are missing two players, the West have zero injury replacements.

Before the format changed to a draft in 2018, the West won six of seven All-Star Games from 2011-2017.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

