2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds: West Favored To Win

The best NBA players will be on hand for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Which team is favored to win? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
2024 NBA All-Star Game: Participants And Rules
The NBA today announced changes to the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 25, 2023
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on TNT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The classic format returns in 2024 as the Eastern Conference will face the Western Conference. The game will use a traditional scoring system featuring four 12-minute quarters.
Eastern Conference
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*^
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics*
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers*
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks*
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks^
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement)
* = starter
^ = injured, will not play
Western Conference
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns*
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks*
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul George, LA Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
* = starter
2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds
Kobe Bryant played in his 18th and final NBA All-Star Game 8 years ago today in Toronto
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024
Which team is favored to win the All-Star Game?
BetOnline has the Western Conference as a 2.5-point favorite. Unlike the East who are missing two players, the West have zero injury replacements.
Before the format changed to a draft in 2018, the West won six of seven All-Star Games from 2011-2017.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|West
|East
|Play
|Moneyline
|-138
|+118
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-112)
|+2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 364.5 (-110)
|Under 364.5 (-110)
