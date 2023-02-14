NBA All-Star Odds: Lillard and Hield Favorites For 3-Point Contest

NBA All-Star Weekend will be kicking off in just a couple of days, as the league will gather in Salt Lake City, Utah for this year’s festivities and celebration. The league has begun to release the names of the participants for their skills challenges, and one of the most intriguing events will be the Three-Point Contest.

The NBA put out the list of guys who will be competing this year, and there are some familiar names on the list. Which one of them has the best chance of winning, and which players have odds attached to them that make them into appealing dark horses to win the event?

NBA All-Star Odds: Can Anyone Catch Lillard or Hield in 3-Point?

Damian Lillard is the leader in the clubhouse. He is the most “recognizable” name on the list and is known for his deadly ability from beyond the 3-point line. But does he deserve the +375 that is attached to his name? Lillard has never won a 3-point contest, and he doesn’t even rank in the top-65 in 3-point percentage. In fact, his teammate Anfernee Simons, who will also be competing, hits 3’s at a better clip than Lillard. Simons is +700.

Buddy Hield has the next shortest odds behind Lillard. The winner of the contest in 2019-2020, Hield is listed at +400, and he might be the best bet. He is the 11th most accurate 3-point shooter in the league, and the second-most accurate of any player that has 8+ attempts per game. The next two on the list are Jayson Tatum (which feels like an odd selection), and Lauri Markkanen who will be representing the hometown Jazz. Both are listed at +450.

Then we get into the bottom 4, and a place where you could make some serious cash if you put your money on the right guy. Sitting at +575 is Tyler Herro, and the aforementioned Simons is +700. But what about the last two?

Tyrese Haliburton is having an outstanding, breakout season in which is 3-point percentage has remained roughly the same while attempting nearly 30% more per game. He is more known for his passing than his shooting, but he certainly has a chance in this competition should he get hot, and +800 is great value.

Another +800 and last player on the list is Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter. Though he averages far fewer attempts per game that the rest of his counterparts in the competition, Huerter ranks as one of the best of the bunch percentage-wise. There are a lot of names and firepower around him, but the 3-Point Contest is typically anyone’s contest to win, and a +800 value might be too hard to pass up.