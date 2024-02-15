2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Team Top Picks Favored

The best basketball players in the NBA will be at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. One of the featured events on All-Star Saturday Night is the Skills Challenge. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Participants And Rules

The 2024 Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️#KiaSkills pic.twitter.com/ziYfTyAhG2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

The first event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge. Three teams consisting of three NBA players will take part in the event. The three teams involved:

Team Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner

Team Top Picks

Paolo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Team All-Stars

Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

The Skills Challenge is a three-round competition. Round 1 is the Team Relay, which involves navigating an obstacle course with dribbling, passing, and shooting stations. The team with the fastest time earns 100 Challenge Points.

Round 2 is Team Passing, where each team will attempt to complete passes at various targets to earn points. The team that earns points wins 100 Challenge Points.

Round 3 is Team Shooting, where teams shoot from five different spots on the court to earn points. The team with the most points wins and earns 200 Challenge Points.

The team with the most points at the end of the three challenges wins the KIA Skills Challenge.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

The NBA is set to feature this LED court during the All Star Weekend in Indianapolis with live replays, player tracking & immersive animations as well as colour changes & game stats. This will be for the skills challenge, slam dunk and 3-point contests.pic.twitter.com/lLlSuk4gS6 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) February 15, 2024

Which team is favored to win the Skills Challenge?

BetOnline lists Team Top Picks (+145) as a slight favorite over Team All-Stars (+165). Team Top Picks features two dynamic playmakers in Banchero and Edwards and a basketball unicorn in Wembanyama.

The hometown Indiana crowd will be rooting heavily for Team Pacers.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Play Team Top Picks +145 Team All-Stars +165 Team Pacers +210

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Catch State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET on February 17. Besides the Skills Challenge, All-Star Saturday Night features the Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk.