2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Team Top Picks Favored

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

The best basketball players in the NBA will be at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. One of the featured events on All-Star Saturday Night is the Skills Challenge. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Participants And Rules

The first event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge. Three teams consisting of three NBA players will take part in the event. The three teams involved:

Team Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner

Team Top Picks
Paolo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Team All-Stars
Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

The Skills Challenge is a three-round competition. Round 1 is the Team Relay, which involves navigating an obstacle course with dribbling, passing, and shooting stations. The team with the fastest time earns 100 Challenge Points.

Round 2 is Team Passing, where each team will attempt to complete passes at various targets to earn points. The team that earns points wins 100 Challenge Points.

Round 3 is Team Shooting, where teams shoot from five different spots on the court to earn points. The team with the most points wins and earns 200 Challenge Points.

The team with the most points at the end of the three challenges wins the KIA Skills Challenge.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

Which team is favored to win the Skills Challenge?

BetOnline lists Team Top Picks (+145) as a slight favorite over Team All-Stars (+165). Team Top Picks features two dynamic playmakers in Banchero and Edwards and a basketball unicorn in Wembanyama.

The hometown Indiana crowd will be rooting heavily for Team Pacers.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Play
Team Top Picks +145 BetOnline logo
Team All-Stars +165 BetOnline logo
Team Pacers +210 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Catch State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET on February 17. Besides the Skills Challenge, All-Star Saturday Night features the Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk.

NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
