NBA App GM Survey Favors Bucs to Win NBA Finals, Luka Doncic to Capture First MVP

Author image
Stuart Stalter
3 min read
Tuesday’s Annual NBA App General Manager Survey’s results read well for Millwaukee Bucks fans and Luka Doncic’s NBA betting futures.

The GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves. The survey prohibited the decision makers from voting for their own team or personnel. The Bucs emerged as the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship with 35 percent of the total vote. Defending champions the Golden State Warriors shot up to second place with 25 percent. A healthy, fit Kawhi Leonard intrigues front offices enough to grant the Los Angeles Clippers darkhorse status at third place.

Winning the ultimate prize mandates a strong, unified team. However, the NBA represents the ultimate individual game where one player can dominate the outcome. Doncic imposes his will on most games, averaging over 26 points and 8 rebounds, while dishing out 8 assists per game through his first four seasons. His versatile, cerebral playstyle draws comparisons to Celtics pillar Larry Bird. “Larry Legend” shot the ball better, but the two share the gift of floor vision, a deceptively sturdy build, and each exudes passion and immense all-around success.

The GMs’ collective opinion on the best player at each position are as follows:

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

How to Bet on the NBA Finals | New York Sports Betting Sites

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 72%
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 14%
3. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 10%
4. Trae Young, Atlanta – 3%

 

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 07: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates a win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 7, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Suns defeated the Bulls 103-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

1. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 45%
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 28%
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 17%
» Also receiving votes: Bradley Beal, Washington; James Harden, Philadelphia; Jayson Tatum, Boston

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 45%
2. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 24%
3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 17%
4. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 10%
5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 3%

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 86%
2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 10%
3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 3%

Who is the best center in the NBA?

Sep 15, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in game seven of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 79%
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 17%
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 3%

All survey percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that particular question, rather than all 30 GMs.

 

