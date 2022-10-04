NBA App GM Survey Favors Bucs to Win NBA Finals, Luka Doncic to Capture First MVP

Tuesday’s Annual NBA App General Manager Survey’s results read well for Millwaukee Bucks fans and Luka Doncic’s NBA betting futures.

The GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves. The survey prohibited the decision makers from voting for their own team or personnel. The Bucs emerged as the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship with 35 percent of the total vote. Defending champions the Golden State Warriors shot up to second place with 25 percent. A healthy, fit Kawhi Leonard intrigues front offices enough to grant the Los Angeles Clippers darkhorse status at third place.

Me: “Did you have butterflies at all heading into the game?” Kawhi Leonard: “Nah, it’s funny cuz PG asked me if I had the bubbles, like my stomach. Might be a little wing in there floating around though.” pic.twitter.com/RvUJEpToRx — Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly asking Kawhi Leonard about emotions before his first game in 476 days (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2022

Winning the ultimate prize mandates a strong, unified team. However, the NBA represents the ultimate individual game where one player can dominate the outcome. Doncic imposes his will on most games, averaging over 26 points and 8 rebounds, while dishing out 8 assists per game through his first four seasons. His versatile, cerebral playstyle draws comparisons to Celtics pillar Larry Bird. “Larry Legend” shot the ball better, but the two share the gift of floor vision, a deceptively sturdy build, and each exudes passion and immense all-around success.

The GMs’ collective opinion on the best player at each position are as follows:

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 72%

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 14%

3. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 10%

4. Trae Young, Atlanta – 3%

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

1. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 45%

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 28%

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 17%

» Also receiving votes: Bradley Beal, Washington; James Harden, Philadelphia; Jayson Tatum, Boston

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 45%

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 24%

3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 17%

4. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 10%

5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 3%

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 86%

2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 10%

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 3%

Who is the best center in the NBA?

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 79%

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 17%

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 3%

All survey percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that particular question, rather than all 30 GMs.