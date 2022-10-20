NBA Betting Site Of The Day: Get $1,000 in Bonuses For Bucks vs 76ers, Clippers vs Lakers

Great news for NBA fans as the new basketball season got going this week and there’s games galore on the horizon! We’ve four more sides in action tonight as the Bucks are on the road to the 76ers, while the Lakers entertain the Clippers in a Los Angeles derby. So, to enjoy the action how would you like to ‘SLAM DUNK’ the bookies with a stack of NBA free bets – and best of all, you don’t even need to place a wager to get these!



Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s 100% genuine, so let’s waste no more time and show you how!

You can claim up to $6,500 in NBA free bets on this page and they are all top Sportsbooks that you can 100% trust!

NBA Betting Site Of The Day Goes To………..



However, our NBA Betting Site Of The Day goes to the guys at BetOnline, with a $1,000 NBA free bet that you can snap-up – which you can then use on tonight’s two matches that involve the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers or the local derby clash between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yes, step forward BetOnline, who not only have a cracking $1,000 free bet to grab (just read on to see how to get this), but they also have a stack of NBA markets and most importantly competitive basketball odds so you’ll always be getting value with BetOnline when betting on the NBA.

Sign-up to BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Start to bet on tonight’s NBA action

By joining BetOnline and depositing the full amount allowed ($2,000) this will unlock $1,000 in NBA free bets that you can use on tonight’s two games between the Lakers and Clippers and the 76ers and Bucks.

Don’t forget, just use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit!

Don’t Worry If You Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000

Yes, this offer means you don’t even have to place a bet to claim the NBA free bets – just deposit and the BetOnline team will match it to 50%. Therefore, we suggest you maximize your free bet by depositing the full $2,000 (if you can) – this will get you a top $1,000 NBA free bet.

However, if you are not able to deposit as much as $2,000 – don’t worry! They will still match you to 50%, so even if you deposit $500, you’ll get a $250 NBA free bet, or $1,000 will land you $500 in NBA free bets to use – you get the picture.

The choice is yours, but the deposit % is the same!

Best NBA Free Bets For Tonight’s Matches



RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

Clippers v Lakers Moneyline Betting Odds

These rival Los Angeles teams have met 231 times in regular season matches and it’s the Lakers that have the bragging rights in the series with a 150-81 lead.

They last played on July 13, 2022 and that finished in another victory for the Lakers 72:83. However, be aware the Clippers have actually won four of the last five head-to-heads.

Moneyline Odds Play Los Angeles Clippers

-215 Los Angeles Lakers

+185

Note: Visit Betonline for many more NBA match markets for Clippers vs Lakers

Bucks v 76ers Moneyline Betting Odds

The Bucks and the 76ers have clashed 219 times in regular season matches, with the Milwaukee Bucks currently having a 116-103 lead in the series.

They last took to the court on March 30, 2022 in a close encounter that saw that ended 116:118 with the Bucks taking the honours. Looking back further at the head-to-heads matches, it’s Milwaukee that have the better record – winning 7 of the last 8.

Total Odds Play Milwaukee Bucks

+145 Philadelphia 76ers

-165

Note: Visit Betonline for many more NBA match markets for Bucks vs 76ers

Good News: You Can Grab Another $5,500 In NBA Free Bets



Read on and see how to claim ANOTHER $5,500 in NBA FREE BETS to use on today’s big basketball matches, plus if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign-up and wager on the NBA with the sportsbooks on this page.

With a total of $6,500 in NBA free bets to claim on this page you can ‘SLAM DUNK’ the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet!

1. Bovada: Get a $750 NBA Free Bet For Tonight’s Matches



Just use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada when joining and depositing and Bovada will match your initial account top-up with a 75% bonus. This NBA bonus is up to $750 which you can use on today’s big NBA games.

Meaning, if you deposit the full amount of $1,000, you’ll get a $750 NBA free bet (75% matched)

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame: Claim $750 In NBA Free Bets For Today’s Games





Everygame is another top Sportsbook that we’ve managed to secure a cracking deal with for our readers. If you love betting on the NBA and are also looking to place a wager on tonight’s games between the Clippers and Lakers or 76ers and Bucks, then you can start off ahead of the pack with a $750 free bet with Everygame.

They’ll give you three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a cool $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: $1,000 NBA Free Bets For Clippers v Lakers and 76ers v Bucks





You can use MyBookie’s $1000 in free bets on any of today’s NBA games – including the Bucks v 76ers and the Lakers v Clippers with the minimum deposit requirement just $50.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: A Monster $2,500 In NBA Free Bets To Claim





BetUS will match your deposit up to a mouth-watering $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on tonight’s games between the Clippers and Lakers or 76ers v Bucks – oh and with such a large NBA free bet on offer you’ll likely to have a load left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action!

Again, make sure you use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. XBet: Grab Your $500 NBA Free Bet Today



XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo up to $500 to help you get ahead of the game for the new NBA season. Just deposit up to $500 to get the full $500 (100%) NBA free bet, or if you can’t deposit that much to start, then even a $250 outlay gets you a FREE $250 NBA free bet – you decide, but just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play

100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus

The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500