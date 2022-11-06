NBA Picks

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
8 min read
basketball-money NEW
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

As we head into Sunday, we’ve four more NBA games to take in that include the Bulls v Raptors and Cavaliers v Lakers and by using our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ we can give you how to claim $6,000 in free bets to use on today’s big basketball matches.

The ‘good news’ is this doesn’t take long – The first thing to remember is use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when making your first deposit.

How does a tasty $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline sound to get you off and running?

Top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Sunday November 6, 2022

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers

So, once you’ve set up your new BetOnline account, then all you need to do is deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 using our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’. You will then get you $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a tasty 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

Then, with $1000 in NBA free bets in your pocket you could use these on any of today’s matches, including the Sunday NBA games that include Bulls v Raptors, Jazz v Clippers and Cavaliers v Lakers.

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to wager on Sunday’s NBA games

Therefore, by hooking up with BetOnline – who are one of our top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s as easy as that!

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

Just don’t forget to use our special NBA PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

NBA Picks Mavericks vs Lakers preview prediction starting lineups injury report

What If I Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

This is okay too – you can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with a lower opening deposit.

As BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – this DOESN’T have to be the full $2000 initial outlay – just make sure it’s at least their minimum, which is just $50.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Claim Your BetOnline NBA Free Bet

Cleveland Cavaliers v LA Lakers Moneyline Betting Odds

The Cavaliers and the Lakers have met 119 times in regular season games, with the Lakers having the bragging rights at the moment with 68 wins to 51 in the series.

They last met on March 22, 2022 and that ended in a 120:131 win for the LA Lakers – in fact, the Lakers have actually won the last five head-to-heads.

Moneyline Odds Play
Cleveland Cavaliers
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
LA Lakers
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Cavaliers v Lakers

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Moneyline Betting Odds

The Bulls and Raptors have met 99 times in regular season games so will be playing their 100th match against each other this Sunday. The Bulls currently hold sway in the series with 54 wins to 45.

The last met on Oct 10, 2022 and that was a comfortable 98:115 win for the Bulls. Chicago has also won their last three against Toronto and their only defeat in their last 9 clashes with the Raptors came four games ago and actually needed extra-time too! Meaning, in normal time, the Bulls haven’t lost to the Raptors in their last 9.

Moneyline Odds Play
Chicago Bulls
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Toronto Raptors
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Bulls v Raptors

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Sunday’s Basketball Matches

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Games on Sunday Nov 6, 2022

  • Cavaliers v Lakers 12:30pm
  • Wizards v Grizzlies 3pm
  • Bulls v Raptors 3pm
  • Jazz v Clippers 7pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: We’ve Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers

 

Hopefully you’ve already landed the BetOnline $1,000 bonus – but we’ve also another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim.

See below four more top US Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites – you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

What If You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

We’ve got your back here too!

If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on our Offshore sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a ‘SLAM DUNK’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by know, you’ve joined up with BetOnline and secured your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got you covered too.

We don’t want you to miss out on these offers – so we’ve four more trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Sunday’s Basketball Games

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Use our special Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Cavaliers v Lakers and Bulls v Raptors.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NBA Free Bet

2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and Free NBA Bets For Sunday

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Everygame is another Sportsbook you have to join – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA Sunday matches today – that sees Wizards v Grizzlies, Jazz v Clippers, Cavaliers v Lakers and Bulls v Raptors taking to the court. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Your Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. MyBookie: $1,000 Free NBA Bets For Sunday’s Basketball Games

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Join My Bookie and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of Sunday’s NBA fixtures, that include the Pelicans v Hawks and Rockets v Timberwolves with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie NBA Free Bet

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Today’s Basketball Matches

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
BetUS will match your deposit up to a tasty $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus money on Sunday’s games and probably have a lot left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NBA Free Bets

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With NBA Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our summary of the NBA Betting Sites Of The Day, where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a lucrative $6,000 which you can then use to place bet on the NBA matches on Sunday November 6, 2022.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Topics  
Bulls Cavaliers Clippers Grizzlies Jazz Lakers NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Raptors Wizards
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
basketball money new(1)

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 5 2022
NBA Picks
NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Celtics vs Bulls, Timberwolves vs Bucks and Lakers vs Jazz
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 4 2022
NBA Picks
basketball money NEWNEW
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Jazz v Lakers and Bulls v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 4 2022
NBA Picks
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA
NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free On November 3
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 3 2022
NBA Picks
BASKETBALL MONEY new
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Nuggets v Thunder and Warriors v Magic
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 3 2022
NBA Picks
NBA Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry
NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2022
NBA Picks
basketball money(1)
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Pistons v Bucks and Pelicans v Lakers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top