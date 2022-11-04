NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Jazz v Lakers and Bulls v Celtics

A stack of NBA games to tuck into this Friday that include Utah Jazz v LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls facing the Boston Celtics and by using our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ we can show you how to SLAM DUNK a stonking $6,000 in free bets and bonuses into your new Sportsbook accounts.



Just read on to find out how and this really doesn’t take long either. All we ask you to do is use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when depositing and best-of-all, you don’t even need to place a bet.

How does a generous $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline sound to start?



Top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Friday November 4, 2022



So, once you’ve set up your new account by adding a few personal details, then deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 with BetOnline and use our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ when doing this. You will then unlock $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

Then use your new NBA free bets on any matches, including the Friday games between Jazz v Lakers, Warriors v Pelicans, Clippers v Spurs and Bulls v Celtics.



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to wager on today’s NBA action

So, by hooking up with BetOnline – who are one of our leading NBA Betting Sites Of The Day – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s then up to you what you want to do with these NBA bonus bets – but why not hit a some ‘Three Pointers’ on today’s matches?

Don’t forget to use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

Okay, But What If I Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?



We’ve got your back here too! You can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with a lower first deposit.

As mentioned, BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – but this DOESN’T have to be the full $2000 initial outlay.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics Moneyline Betting Odds

The Bulls and Celtics have played each other 237 times in regular season games, with the current state of play in the series 129 wins for the Celtics and 108 for the Bulls.

They last met on Oct 25, 2022 and that ended in a 120:102 win for the Bulls, but it’s worth noting the Celtics had won both previous head-to-head matches.

Moneyline Odds Play Chicago Bulls

+235 Boston Celtics

-285

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Bulls v Celtics

Utah Jazz v LA Lakers Moneyline Betting Odds

Jazz and the Lakers have met 192 times in regular season games and it’s the LA Lakers that hold the clear bragging rights at the moment with 113 wins to 79.

The sides last met on April 1, 2022 and that resulted in a 122:109 win for Jazz. However, the Lakers had won the two previous clashes – both also played at the start of 2022.

Moneyline Odds Play Utah Jazz

TBC LA Lakers

TBC

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Jazz v Lakers

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Today’s Basketball Matches



RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

NBA Matches on Friday Nov 4, 2022

Cavaliers v Pistons 7pm

Knicks v 76ers 7pm

Heat v Pacers 7pm

Nets v Wizards 7pm

Bulls v Celtics 7:30pm

Clippers v Spurs 8pm

Hornets v Grizzlies 8pm

Raptors v Mavericks 8:30pm

Warriors v Pelicans 8:30pm

Bucks v Timberwolves 10pm

Trail Blazers v Suns 10pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Here’s Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets



Yes, as promised we told you that on this page, we’ve up to $6k in NBA free bets to claim.

So, after hopefully already snapping up the BetOnline $1,000 offering – we’ve another $5,000 to claim.

That’s right, we’ve another batch of Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites – you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

Do You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More ‘great news’ – if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a ‘SLAM DUNK’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by know, you’ve joined up with BetOnline and secured your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got you covered too.

We don’t want you to miss out – so the TOP NEWS is we’ve four more trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Friday’s NBA Games



Use our dedicated Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Bulls v Celtics and Jazz v Lakers.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and Free NBA Bets For Friday





Everygame is certainly another Sportsbook to have onside – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA matches today – that include Jazz v Lakers and Bulls v Celtics After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: $1,000 NBA Free Bets For Friday’s Basketball Games





Sign-up with My Bookie today and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA fixtures, that include the Hornets v Grizzlies and Raptors v Mavericks with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Today’s Basketball Matches





BetUS will match your deposit up to a generous $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on today’s games and probably have a load left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets