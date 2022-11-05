NBA Picks

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
9 min read
basketball money new(1)
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There’s a lot going on in the world of NBA this Saturday with 8 more games that include Celtics v Knicks and Kings v Magic and by using our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ we can give you the inside track on how to claim $6,000 in free bets to use on today’s big basketball matches.

See below just how this is possible and this really doesn’t take long. The first thing to remember is use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when depositing.

How does a tasty $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline sound to begin?

Top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Saturday November 5, 2022

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

So, once you’ve set up your new BetOnline account by adding a few personal details, then simply deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 using our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’. You will then unleash $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a lovely 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

You could then use your NBA free bets on any of today’s matches, including the Saturday NBA games that include Pelicans v Hawks, Rockets v Timberwolves and Thunder v Bucks.

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to wager on Saturday’s NBA games

So, by joining BetOnline – who are one of our leading NBA Betting Sites Of The Day – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. You can then decide what you want to do with these NBA bonus bets – but why not hit a some ‘Three Pointers’ on today’s games?

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

Remeber to take advantage of our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

NBA Rumors: Celtics pursuing Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

Not a problem! You can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with a lower opening deposit.

As mentioned, BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – but this DOESN’T have to be the full $2000 initial outlay.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Claim Your BetOnline NBA Free Bet

Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings Moneyline Betting Odds

Magic and the Kings have played each other in 66 regular season games and it’s a tight affair in the series with the Sacramento Kings just edging it with 36 wins to 30.

They last met on July 9, 2022 and that was a close-run game that needed extra-time. Magic came out as winners in the end 92:94.

In fact, their last two head-to-heads have needed extra-time, so we could be in for another tight game this Saturday.

Moneyline Odds Play
Orlando Magic
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Sacramento Kings
 TBC NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Magic v Kings

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Moneyline Betting Odds

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks have a lot of history – the sides have played in a massive 485 regular season games and in the series it’s the Celtics that have the better record with 299 wins to the Knicks 186.

They last met on Jan 9, 2022 and that finished in another Celtics win 99:75. However, the last 8 head-to-heads have been an even spilt with 4 wins each!

Moneyline Odds Play
Boston Celtics
 -165 NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
New York Knicks
 +140 NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Celtic v Knicks

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Saturday’s Basketball Fixtures

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Games on Saturday Nov 5, 2022

  • Kings v Magic 5pm
  • Nets v Hornets 7pm
  • Pelicans v Hawks 7:30pm
  • Celtics v Knicks 7:30pm
  • Rockets v Timberwolves 8pm
  • Thunder v Bucks 8pm
  • Spurs v Nuggets 9pm
  • Trail Blazers v Suns 10pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Fancy Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets?

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks

 

So at the top of this page we told you we’ve up to $6k in NBA free bets to claim.

Hopefully you’ve already grabbed the BetOnline $1,000 offering – but, if you want it, we’ve another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim.

Yes, that’s right, we’ve another batch of top US Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites – you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

What If You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More ‘top news’ – if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a big ‘SLAM DUNK’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by know, you’ve joined up with BetOnline and secured your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got you covered too.

We don’t want you to miss out – so we’ve four more trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Saturday’s Basketball Games

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Use our dedicated Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Spurs v Nuggets, Celtics v Knicks and Kings v Magic.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NBA Free Bet

2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and Free NBA Bets For Saturday

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Everygame is certainly another Sportsbook to have onside – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA matches today – that sees Kings v Magic, Thunder v Bucks and Celtics v Knicks facing off. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Your Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. MyBookie: $1,000 Free NBA Bets For Saturday’s Basketball Games

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Join My Bookie today and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA fixtures, that include the Pelicans v Hawks and Rockets v Timberwolves with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie NBA Free Bet

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Today’s Basketball Games

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
BetUS will match your deposit up to a tasty $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on today’s games and probably have a load left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NBA Free Bets

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With NBA Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our summary of the NBA Betting Sites Of The Day, where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a lucrative $6,000 which you can then use to place bet on the NBA matches on Saturday November 5, 2022.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
NBA

NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Celtics vs Bulls, Timberwolves vs Bucks and Lakers vs Jazz

Author image Olly Taliku  •  20h
NBA Picks
basketball money NEWNEW
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Jazz v Lakers and Bulls v Celtics
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 4 2022
NBA Picks
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA
NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free On November 3
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 3 2022
NBA Picks
BASKETBALL MONEY new
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Nuggets v Thunder and Warriors v Magic
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 3 2022
NBA Picks
NBA Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry
NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2022
NBA Picks
basketball money(1)
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Pistons v Bucks and Pelicans v Lakers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 2 2022
NBA Picks
Stephen Curry
NBA Parlay Picks Today: Steph Curry over points highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Tuesday 1st November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 1 2022
More News
Arrow to top