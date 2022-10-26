NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Nuggets & Pacers v Bulls

The NBA bandwagon moves into Wednesday with 10 more games to enjoy that include LA Lakers travelling to face the Denver Nuggets, so how does a cool $6,000 in free NBA bets to use on the games sound? We’ve teamed-up with the best NBA betting sites of the day where you can claim their top Sportsbook bonuses without having to even place a bet!



You can get off to a ‘Slam Dunk’ start with $1,000 in NBA free bets from leading Sportsbook – BetOnline



NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Wednesday October 26, 2022

Here’s How – Just sign-up and make your initial deposit of $2,000 with BetOnline – this will secure you with your first $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses, which you can then use on any of Wednesday’s NBA games on October 26.



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to wager on Wednesday’s NBA action

TOP TIP: Use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when depositing with ALL our Sportsbooks on this page



Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

As mentioned, BetOnline, who are one of our NBA betting sites of the day, will offer you a 50% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000. But, don’t fret if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000 – even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will bag you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture.

However, note – the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so our advice (if you can) is to try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day and Free Bets For Wednesday’s Matches



RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

NBA Matches On Wednesday Oct 26 2022

Magic v Cavaliers 4pm

Hawks v Pistons 4pm

Nets v Bucks 4:30pm

Hornets v Knicks 4:30pm

76ers v Raptors 4:30pm

Pacers v Bulls 5pm

Spurs v Timberwolves 5pm

Rockets v Jazz 6pm

Heat v Trail Blazers 7pm

Lakers v Nuggets 7pm

Oh, And There’s More: We’ve Another $5,000 In NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses To Claim Today With Our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day

Read on to find the other top NBA betting sites for to use on Wednesday’s NBA matches on October 26. While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign-up to bet on the sportsbooks we’ve featured on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets you can hit a ‘THREE POINTER’ with the bookies before you’ve even placed a wager.

So, hopefully already landed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (above) but see below as we’ve four more top and respected NBA Sportsbooks to join and with another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had you might as well max-out and ‘SLAM DUNK’ the bookmakers with their monster free bets on offer.

Again, don’t forget to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for the NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Wednesday’s NBA Matches



Use our Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada when joining and making a deposit, and then Bovada will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on tonight’s NBA games on October 26 – that include the 76ers v Raptors, Lakers v Nuggets and Rockets v Jazz – also see the Moneyline betting below and match stats for our featured game.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets Moneyline Betting Odds

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets have played 185 Regular Season games in the past, with the Lakers holding a 111 to 74 lead in the series.

They last met on April 11 2022, with that game ending in a Lakers win after extra time 141:146 – prior to that clash the Nuggets had won their last two vs the Lakers.

Moneyline Odds Play LA Lakers

TBC Denver Nuggets

TBC

Note: Visit Bovada for many more NBA match markets for Lakers v Nuggets.

2. Everygame: Claim $750 NBA Free Bets and Sportsbook Cash Bonus





Everygame have many NBA betting markets to chose from so are another leading Sportsbook to have onside if you’re looking to bet on the NBA matches this Wednesday October 26. They’ll give you three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a cool $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: $1,000 NBA Free Bets For Wednesday’s Games





Use MyBookie’s $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of Wednesday’s NBA games, that include the Nets v Bucks and Pacers v Bulls with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: $2,500 In NBA Free Bets For Wednesday’s Matches





BetUS will match your deposit up to a staggering $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on Wednesday’s games and probably have a stack left for the rest of this week’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets