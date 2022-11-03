NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Nuggets v Thunder and Warriors v Magic

Just a few NBA games this Thursday to get stuck into that see the Warriors take on Magic and Nuggets travel to Thunder and by using our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ we’ll show you how to SLAM DUNK a cool $6,000 in free bets and Sportsbook bonuses into your new betting accounts.



Don’t worry, this doesn’t take long, but with a tasty $6,000 in free NBA bets as a reward, it’s certainly worth it. Just use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day and best-of-all, you don’t even need to place a bet.

Let’s waste no time and get going with a cool $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline.



Top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Thursday November 3, 2022



To start, and once you’ve set up your account by adding a few personal details, then just deposit $2,000 with BetOnline and use our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ – this will unlock $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

You can then use your new NBA free bets on any games, including the Thursday offerings that see the Golden State Warriors take on the Orlando Magic, while the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets.



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to wager on today’s NBA action

So, joining up with BetOnline – who are one of our leading NBA Betting Sites Of The Day – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with cool $1,000 in NBA free bets. You can then decide what you want to do with these bonus NBA bets – but why not hit a few free bet ‘Three Pointers’ on today’s matches?

Remember to use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

What If I Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?



This is fine too. You can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline. As mentioned, BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – but this DOESN’T have to be the full $2000 initial outlay.

It’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic Moneyline Betting Odds

The Warriors and Magic have faced-off 66 times in regular season matches and it’s a tight call in the series with Magic just edging it with 34 wins to Warriors 32.

They last met on March 23, 2022 and that game ended in a 94:90 win for the Orlando Magic, and that victory was Magic’s third success over the Warriors in their last four match-ups.

Moneyline Odds Play Golden State Warriors

-340 Orlando Magic

+270

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Warriors v Magic

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline Betting Odds

The Nuggets and Thunder have met 192 times in regular season games and it’s a fairly tight affair with Thunder having the bragging rights with 101 wins to Nuggets 91.

The sides last met on Oct 23, 2022 and that finished in a 122:117 win for the Denver Nuggets. However, the last six meetings between the teams have seen an even split of three wins each.

Moneyline Odds Play Denver Nuggets

-235 Oklahoma City Thunder

+195

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Nuggets v Thunder

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Today’s Basketball Matches



RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

NBA Matches on Thursday Nov 3, 2022

Warriors v Magic 4pm

Nuggets v Thunder 5pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Grab Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets



Read on and you’ll find another $5,000 in NBA free bets waiting for you. Yes, we’ve another batch of Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites – you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

Do You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More ‘great news’ – if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a ‘SLAM DUNK’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by know, you’ve joined up with BetOnline and secured your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got you covered too.

We don’t want you to miss out – so the TOP NEWS is we’ve four more trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Thursday’s NBA Games



Use our dedicated Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Warriors v Magic and Nuggets v Thunder – see the Moneyline betting below and match stats.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and Free NBA Bets For Thursday





Everygame is certainly another Sportsbook to have onside – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA matches today – that include Warriors v Magic and Nuggets v Thunder. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: $1,000 NBA Free Bets For Thursday’s Basketball Games





Sign-up with My Bookie today and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA fixtures, that include the Warriors v Magic and Nuggets v Thunder with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Thursday’s Basketball Matches





BetUS will match your deposit up to a generous $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on today’s games and probably have a load left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets