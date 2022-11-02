NBA Picks

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Pistons v Bucks and Pelicans v Lakers

Andy Newton
8 min read
Another Basketball bonanza this Wednesday with 11 games and by using our NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ you can SLAM DUNK a cool $6,000 in free bets and Sportsbook bonuses. Just use our special promo code ‘INSIDERS’ when depositing, but we’ll give you the full inside track on how to claim your NBA free bets below.

This will only take a few minutes, but with a tasty $6,000 in free NBA bets waiting at the end of the rainbow, it’s worth it. And, best-of-all, you don’t even need to place a bet. Let’s waste no time – how does a $1,000 NBA free bet with BetOnline sound? 

Top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Wednesday November 2, 2022

To begin – just make your opening deposit of $2,000 with BetOnline and use our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ – this will get you on your journey to having a credit of $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses added to your new account. You can then use these free bets on any of Wednesday’s NBA games that include Pistons v Bucks, Pelicans v Lakers, Celtics v Cavaliers, Raptors v Spurs and Jazz v Mavericks. (see all today’s NBA games below).

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to wager on today’s NBA action

So, by hooking up with BetOnline – who are one of our leading NBA Betting Sites Of The Day – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s then your choice what to do with these bonus NBA bets – but why not a few ‘Slam Dunking’ free bets on Wednesday’s matches?

Don’t forget to use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

Relax, this is fine too. You can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer. As mentioned, BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Claim Your BetOnline NBA Free Bet

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline Betting Odds

The Celtic and Cavaliers have met 220 times in regular season games and it’s the Boston Celtics that have a clear advantage with 136 wins to the Cavaliers 84.

They last met on Oct 29 2022 and that ended in a Cavaliers 123:132 win that went to extra-time, while prior to that game the Celtics had won the two previous encounters.

Moneyline Odds Play
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Celtics v Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline Betting Odds

The Pistons and Bucks have met 256 times in regular season games and it’s the Bucks that have the series advantage with 143 wins to the Pistons 113.

They last met on Nov 1, 2022 and that ended in a narrow 110:108 win for the Bucks.

Looking back at more recent head-to-heads, the Milwaukee Bucks have certainly had more of the bragging rights of late – the Bucks have won a staggering 19 of their last 20 games against the Pistons!

Moneyline Odds Play
Detroit Pistons
Milwaukee Bucks
Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Pistons v Bucks

NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Today’s Games

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

NBA Matches on Wednesday Nov 2, 2022

  • Wizards v 76ers 3pm
  • Hawks v Knicks 4:30pm
  • Celtics v Cavaliers 4:30pm
  • Kings v Heat 4:30pm
  • Pistons v Bucks 5pm
  • Hornets v Bulls 5pm
  • Raptors v Spurs 5pm
  • Clippers v Rockets 5pm
  • Jazz v Mavericks 5:30pm
  • Grizzlies v Trail Blazers 7pm
  • Pelicans v Lakers 7:30pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Claim Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Bonuses

See below another batch of Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites – you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More ‘good news’ – if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can hit a ‘SLAM DUNK’ with the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet.

Hopefully, by now you’ve claimed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – we don’t want you to miss out – but the TOP NEWS is we’ve four more trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Wednesday’s NBA Games

Use our dedicated Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Pelicans v Lakers and Grizzlies v Trail Blazers see the Moneyline betting below and match stats.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NBA Free Bet

2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and Free NBA Bets For Wednesday

Everygame is another Sportsbook to have onside – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA matches today – that include Jazz v Mavericks and Pistons v Bucks. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Your Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. MyBookie: $1,000 NBA Free Bets For Wednesday’s Basketball Games

Join My Bookie today and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA fixtures, that include the Celtics v Cavaliers and Kings v Heat with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie NBA Free Bet

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Wednesday’s Basketball Matches

BetUS will match your deposit up to a generous $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on today’s games and probably have a fair bit left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NBA Free Bets

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With NBA Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our summary of the NBA Betting Sites Of The Day, where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a super-generous $6,000 which you can then use to place bet on the NBA this Wednesday.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
