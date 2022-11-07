NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Sixers vs Suns, Hawks vs Bucks

We’ve fifteen more NBA games around the country this Monday, that include the Atlanta Hawks on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Philadelphia 76ers host the Phoenix Suns (see the fixtures below) and to help enjoy the action we’ve selected our top ‘NBA Betting Sites Of The Day’ where you can claim up to $6,000 in NBA free bets.
Read on and we’ll show you how to claim up to $6,000 in Sportsbook free bets, starting with a tasty $1,000 from BetOnline
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Monday November 7th, 2022
To start, sign-up and make your first deposit of $2,000 with BetOnline – this will land you with your first $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses, which you can then use on any of tonight’s stacked card, with fifteen NBA games that include the Bucks travelling to the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns away to the Sixers and the Chicago Bulls at home to the Toronto Raptors (see today’s NBA games below).
- Join BetOnline HERE
- Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account
- Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- You can now start to wager on today’s NBA action
So, by getting together with BetOnline – who are one of our top NBA Betting Sites Of The Day and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, this will bag you $1,000 in NBA free bets. Then, it’s up to you want you want to do with these free NBA bets – but whey not use some of them on today’s games – Don’t forget to just use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit.
Plus, Don’t Worry If You’re Not Able To Deposit The Full $2,000
As mentioned, the guys at BetOnline will give you a 50% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000. However, don’t worry if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000 – even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will bag you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the idea. But, just note their offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day For Today’s Games
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites
NBA Matches On Monday Nov 7 2022
- Washington @ Charlotte 7:00 pm Spectrum Center
- Houston @ Orlando 7:15 pm Amway Center
- Oklahoma @ Detroit 7:30 pm Little Caesars Arena
- New Orleans @ Indiana 7:45 pm Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Phoenix @ Philadelphia 8:00 pm Wells Fargo Center
- Milwaukee @ Atlanta 8:15 pm State Farm Arena
- Portland @ Miami 8:30 pm FTX Arena
- Toronto @ Chicago 8:45 pm United Center
- Boston @ Memphis 9:00 pm FedExForum
- New York @ Minnesota 9:15 pm Target Center
- Denver @ San Antonio 9:30 pm AT&T Center
- Brooklyn @ Dallas 9:45 pm American Airlines Center
- Sacramento @ Golden State 10:00 pm Chase Center
- Los Angeles @ Utah 10:15 pm Vivint Arena
- Cleveland @ LA 10:30 pm Crypto.com Arena
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: We’ve Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses To Claim This Monday
See below our top NBA betting sites for to use on today’s big NBA basketball games. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to snap-up you can ‘SLAM DUNK’ the bookies before you’ve even had a punt.
You’ve hopefully already claimed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (above), but we’ve four more top and trusted NBA Sportsbooks to check out and the top news is there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for the free bets.
1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Monday’s NBA Games
Just use our Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s big NBA games – that include the Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks – see the Moneyline betting below and match stats.
Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline Betting Odds
The Suns v Sixers is one of the standout NBA games today – the sides have faced-off 131 times in Regular Season Games, with the Phoenix Suns holding a 73 to 58 lead in their head-to-head series.
They last met on Mar 27, 2022, with that ending Suns 114: Sixers 104 – Phoenix have won 6 of the last head-to-heads
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Phoenix Suns
|-130
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+110
Note: Visit Bovada for many more NBA match markets for Suns vs 76ers
Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline Betting Odds
The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks have played 230 times in regular season games, with the Milwaukee Bucks holding a 116-114 lead in their head-to-head series.
The sides last met on October 29, 2022 with that ending Milwaukee Bucks 123:115 Atlanta Hawks – the Bucks have won the last two head-to-heads, but Atlanta won the three prior to that.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Atlanta Hawks
|+130
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-150
Note: Visit Bovada for many more NBA match markets for Hawks v Bucks
2. Everygame: $750 Sportsbook Cash Bonus and NBA Free Bets
Everygame is another ‘must-have’ Sportsbook pick if you’re looking to bet on the NBA matches tonight – that include the Sixers against the Suns – they’ll give you three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a cool $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.
Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
3. MyBookie: $1,000 Free NBA Bets For Monday’s Games
You can use MyBookie’s $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of today’s NBA games, that include the Bucks at the Hawks, with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
4. BetUS: $2,500 In NBA Free Bets For Today’s Matches
BetUS will match your deposit up to a staggering $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus cash on tonight’s games and probably have a stack left for the rest of the week’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.
BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our summary of the NBA Betting Sites Of The Day, where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action this Monday.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$2,500: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
| $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None