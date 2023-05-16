The 2023 NBA Playoffs are in the Conference Finals as only four teams remain: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. Which team will win the title? Here, we explore the updated 2023 NBA Championship odds.

NBA Playoffs Landscape

THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS ARE HERE‼️ Three years later, the Lakers and Nuggets meet again 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GrQ3I1KrCG — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2023

Out West, the top-seeded Denver Nuggets will face the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 will be Tuesday, May 16, at 8:30 ET on ESPN.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has taken his game up another level during these playoffs. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists.

For the Lakers, LeBron James still runs the show, but the key to victory will be Anthony Davis and his defense, who must contain “The Joker” for Los Angeles to advance.

Out East, the second-seeded Boston Celtics will take on the No. 8 Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 will be Wednesday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is coming off a career-defining performance, scoring 51 points in a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, “Playoff” Jimmy Butler is standing on the sideline for Miami, and the All-NBA forward will try to take the Heat to their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

Updated NBA Championship 2023 Odds

Which team will win the NBA Championship?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Celtics (+100) as the favorite to win it all. With a championship, the Celtics move solely into first place for the most championships of all time with 18.

The Nuggets (+240) and Lakers (+290) are behind the Celtics. These two teams matched up in the Conference Finals during the bubble season, with the Lakers winning 4-1.

View the entire odds courtesy of BetOnline below.

2023 NBA Championship Odds to Win Odds Play Boston Celtics +100 Denver Nuggets +240 Los Angeles Lakers +290 Miami Heat +1600

NBA Betting Guides 2023