NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Bucks, Celtics Among Favorites

After 82 games and the Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs start this weekend with four games on Saturday and Sunday. Which team will win it all? View the 2022-2023 NBA Championship odds below.

NBA Title Is Up For Grabs

For the first time since the bubble, five to eight teams have a legitimate chance to win the title.

The playoffs are all about matchups. For example, the Sacramento Kings are the No. 3 seed thanks to their offense being ranked first in offensive rating and points per game. However, the Kings must face the defending champion No. 6 Golden State Warriors in the first round. That’s a bad matchup for the Kings because of the Warriors’ experience and a championship pedigree.

The playoffs are also about stars. Yes, the entire team must show up to win the finals, but stars can steal a game single-handily. For example, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were down 3-2 in the Conference Semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. The Bucks were the more experienced team, but Tatum willed the Celtics to victory behind his 46 points, nine rebounds, and four assists to force a Game 7, which Boston won.

2023 NBA Championship Odds

Which team will win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship?

BetOnline lists the Milwaukee Bucks (+275) as the favorite to win it all this June. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA and the player that teams fear the most. In last year’s playoffs, the “Greek Freak” averaged 31.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Antetokounmpo can win multiple games by himself, but he won’t have to this year with the return of Khris Middleton from injury and the emergence of Jrue Holiday.

The Boston Celtics (+340) are viewed as the second-best team in the NBA, behind the Bucks. The Celtics’ magical run last year ended in the NBA Finals when Boston lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum is better this year, and his running mate, Jaylen Brown, should make All-NBA. If Robert Williams can stay healthy, the Celtics can win the championship.

The Phoenix Suns (+425), Golden State Warriors (+750), and Denver Nuggets (+1000) round out the top five.

2022-2023 NBA Championship Odds to Win Odds Play Milwaukee Bucks +275 Boston Celtics +340 Phoenix Suns +425 Golden State Warriors +750 Denver Nuggets +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1000 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Cleveland Cavaliers +4000 Los Angeles Clippers +4000 Sacramento Kings +5000 New York Knicks +10000 Miami Heat +12500 Atlanta Hawks +20000 Minnesota Timberwolves +20000 Brooklyn Nets +25000

