NBA News and Rumors

NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Bucks, Celtics Among Favorites

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball.

After 82 games and the Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs start this weekend with four games on Saturday and Sunday. Which team will win it all? View the 2022-2023 NBA Championship odds below.

NBA Title Is Up For Grabs

For the first time since the bubble, five to eight teams have a legitimate chance to win the title.

The playoffs are all about matchups. For example, the Sacramento Kings are the No. 3 seed thanks to their offense being ranked first in offensive rating and points per game. However, the Kings must face the defending champion No. 6 Golden State Warriors in the first round. That’s a bad matchup for the Kings because of the Warriors’ experience and a championship pedigree.

The playoffs are also about stars. Yes, the entire team must show up to win the finals, but stars can steal a game single-handily. For example, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were down 3-2 in the Conference Semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. The Bucks were the more experienced team, but Tatum willed the Celtics to victory behind his 46 points, nine rebounds, and four assists to force a Game 7, which Boston won.

2023 NBA Championship Odds

Which team will win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship?

BetOnline lists the Milwaukee Bucks (+275) as the favorite to win it all this June. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA and the player that teams fear the most. In last year’s playoffs, the “Greek Freak” averaged 31.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Antetokounmpo can win multiple games by himself, but he won’t have to this year with the return of Khris Middleton from injury and the emergence of Jrue Holiday.

The Boston Celtics (+340) are viewed as the second-best team in the NBA, behind the Bucks. The Celtics’ magical run last year ended in the NBA Finals when Boston lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum is better this year, and his running mate, Jaylen Brown, should make All-NBA. If Robert Williams can stay healthy, the Celtics can win the championship.

The Phoenix Suns (+425), Golden State Warriors (+750), and Denver Nuggets (+1000) round out the top five.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

2022-2023 NBA Championship Odds to Win
 Odds Play
Milwaukee Bucks  +275 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics
 +340 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +425 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors  +750 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +1200 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +4000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +4000 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +10000 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +12500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +20000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +20000 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +25000 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands hunched over.

NBA Awards 2022-2023: Embiid, Giannis, Jokic Named MVP Finalists

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Mike Brown stands and stares.
Kings’ Mike Brown Voted NBCA’s Coach of the Year
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
NBA News and Rumors
rsz_damian-lillard
Miami Heat Could Go After Damian Lillard, Says Brian Windhorst
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black readies for a shot.
Arkansas Freshman Anthony Black To Enter 2023 NBA Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Zion Williamson sits down.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Won’t Return Until He Feels Like Himself
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins dribbles.
DeMarcus Cousins Signs With Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George dribbles the ball.
Clippers’ Paul George To Miss Beginning Of Playoffs Vs. Suns
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top