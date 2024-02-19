The NBA is set to begin the second half of the 2023-2024 season later this week. Which team is favored to win it all? Inside, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship Winner.

2023-2024 NBA Standings

At the NBA All-Star Break, the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 43-12. The Celtics boast the best eight-man rotation in the NBA. Plus, they take care of business at home, winning 26 of 29 home games this season.

The Celtics hold a commanding six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) in the Eastern Conference.

Out in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16) are a little more than a game up over the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17).

The defending champion Denver Nuggets are currently in fourth (36-19), but as long as Nikola Jokic suits up, they will be considered the team to beat in the West.

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds

The Eastern Conference WINS the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game!#KiaAllStarMVP Damian Lillard leads the way with 39 points and 11 THREES 🔥 Jaylen Brown: 36 PTS, 6 3PM, 8 REB

Tyrese Haliburton: 32 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 REB, 6 AST

Karl-Anthony Towns: 50 PTS, 4 3PM, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/Pv2l3jhw7N — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

As of Feb. 19, which team is favored to win the NBA title?

BetOnline has the Boston Celtics (+265) as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship. Boston will look to avenge their Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat from a season ago and make their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

The Nuggets have the next best odds at (+475), followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Milwaukee Bucks (+750).

A dark horse candidate to win the championship is the Phoenix Suns (+1200). If Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can stay healthy, the Suns have arguably the best “Big Three” in the NBA.

View the odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship below.

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds Play Boston Celtics +265 Denver Nuggets +475 Los Angeles Clippers +500 Milwaukee Bucks +750 Phoenix Suns +1200 Oklahoma City Thunder +1400 Minnesota Timberwolves +1600 New York Knicks +2200 Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Golden State Warriors +2500 Los Angeles Lakers +2800 Philadelphia 76ers +2800 Miami Heat +3300 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Sacramento Kings +6000 Indiana Pacers +8000 Orlando Magic +20000 Atlanta Hawks +25000 Chicago Bulls +30000 Utah Jazz +50000 Brooklyn Nets +75000 Houston Rockets +75000 Toronto Raptors +100000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.