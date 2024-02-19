NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds: Celtics, Nuggets Sit At The Top

Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics

The NBA is set to begin the second half of the 2023-2024 season later this week. Which team is favored to win it all? Inside, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship Winner.

2023-2024 NBA Standings

At the NBA All-Star Break, the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 43-12. The Celtics boast the best eight-man rotation in the NBA. Plus, they take care of business at home, winning 26 of 29 home games this season.

The Celtics hold a commanding six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) in the Eastern Conference.

Out in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16) are a little more than a game up over the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17).

The defending champion Denver Nuggets are currently in fourth (36-19), but as long as Nikola Jokic suits up, they will be considered the team to beat in the West.

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds

As of Feb. 19, which team is favored to win the NBA title?

BetOnline has the Boston Celtics (+265) as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship. Boston will look to avenge their Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat from a season ago and make their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

The Nuggets have the next best odds at (+475), followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Milwaukee Bucks (+750).

A dark horse candidate to win the championship is the Phoenix Suns (+1200). If Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can stay healthy, the Suns have arguably the best “Big Three” in the NBA.

View the odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship below.

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds Play
Boston Celtics +265 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +475 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +500 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +750 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +1200 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder +1400 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +1600 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +2200 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +2500 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +2500 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +2800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +2800 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +3300 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +5500 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +6000 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers +8000 BetOnline logo
Orlando Magic +20000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +25000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +30000 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +50000 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +75000 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +75000 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
