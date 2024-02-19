The NBA is set to begin the second half of the 2023-2024 season later this week. Which team is favored to win it all? Inside, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship Winner.
2023-2024 NBA Standings
At the NBA All-Star Break, the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 43-12. The Celtics boast the best eight-man rotation in the NBA. Plus, they take care of business at home, winning 26 of 29 home games this season.
The Celtics hold a commanding six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) in the Eastern Conference.
Out in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16) are a little more than a game up over the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17).
The defending champion Denver Nuggets are currently in fourth (36-19), but as long as Nikola Jokic suits up, they will be considered the team to beat in the West.
2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds
The Eastern Conference WINS the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game!#KiaAllStarMVP Damian Lillard leads the way with 39 points and 11 THREES 🔥
Jaylen Brown: 36 PTS, 6 3PM, 8 REB
Tyrese Haliburton: 32 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 REB, 6 AST
Karl-Anthony Towns: 50 PTS, 4 3PM, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/Pv2l3jhw7N
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024
As of Feb. 19, which team is favored to win the NBA title?
BetOnline has the Boston Celtics (+265) as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship. Boston will look to avenge their Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat from a season ago and make their second NBA Finals in three seasons.
The Nuggets have the next best odds at (+475), followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Milwaukee Bucks (+750).
A dark horse candidate to win the championship is the Phoenix Suns (+1200). If Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can stay healthy, the Suns have arguably the best “Big Three” in the NBA.
View the odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship below.
|2024 NBA Championship Winner
|Odds
|Play
|Boston Celtics
|+265
|Denver Nuggets
|+475
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+500
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+750
|Phoenix Suns
|+1200
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+1400
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1600
|New York Knicks
|+2200
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+2500
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2500
|Golden State Warriors
|+2500
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+2800
|Miami Heat
|+3300
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+5500
|Sacramento Kings
|+6000
|Indiana Pacers
|+8000
|Orlando Magic
|+20000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+25000
|Chicago Bulls
|+30000
|Utah Jazz
|+50000
|Brooklyn Nets
|+75000
|Houston Rockets
|+75000
|Toronto Raptors
|+100000
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.