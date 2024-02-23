NBA News and Rumors

NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds: Mark Daigneault Favored

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coach Mark Daigneault

With the second half of the NBA season underway, which coaches can win the Coach of the Year? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.

Mark Daigneault Having Tremendous Season In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is having a terrific season. Despite having one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder are second in the West at 37-17. The Thunder are led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, behind his 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

If Daigneault leads the Thunder to the postseason, it will be their first playoff appearance since the bubble in 2020.

Competing with Daigneault and the Thunder for the top seed are the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Chris Finch. Minnesota is 39-16, 1.5 games ahead of the Thunder for the No. 1 seed.

With Anthony Edwards, versatile wings, and plenty of size, the Timberwolves will be a tough out this postseason.

NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds

Who is the favorite to win Coach of the Year?

BetOnline has Daigneault (+170) as a slight favorite over Finch (+240). This battle may come down to which team – Thunder or Timberwolves – earn the top seed in the West. That could be the deciding factor in the Coach of the Year race.

Tyronn Lue (+400) has done an outstanding job with the Clippers, especially after the James Harden trade. Keep an eye on Joe Mazzulla (+2200), who could finish in the top three for Coach of the Year rankings if the Celtics have the NBA’s best record.

View the odds below.

NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds Play
Mark Daigneault +170 BetOnline logo
Chris Finch +240 BetOnline logo
Tyronn Lue +400 BetOnline logo
JB Bickerstaff +550 BetOnline logo
Rick Carlisle +1600 BetOnline logo
Joe Mazzulla +2200 BetOnline logo
Tom Thibodeau +2500 BetOnline logo
Jamahl Mosley  +4000 BetOnline logo
Will Hardy +4500 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

