NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds: Mark Daigneault Favored

With the second half of the NBA season underway, which coaches can win the Coach of the Year? Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.

The Best Betting Sites in 2024

Mark Daigneault Having Tremendous Season In Oklahoma City

I asked Mark Daigneault the advantages of finishing a game with the basket closest to the bench vs opposite of

The bench. He told me he doesn’t want to get into a pattern to keep the team sharpe because of Game 6 Klay…. pic.twitter.com/BYxmfd76ro — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 22, 2024

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is having a terrific season. Despite having one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder are second in the West at 37-17. The Thunder are led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, behind his 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

If Daigneault leads the Thunder to the postseason, it will be their first playoff appearance since the bubble in 2020.

Competing with Daigneault and the Thunder for the top seed are the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Chris Finch. Minnesota is 39-16, 1.5 games ahead of the Thunder for the No. 1 seed.

With Anthony Edwards, versatile wings, and plenty of size, the Timberwolves will be a tough out this postseason.

NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds

Three years ago today, the Minnesota Timberwolves hired Chris Finch as the franchises new head coach. Since then, his 143 wins rank T-6th among NBA head coaches, per @statmuse The winningest coach in Timberwolves history. pic.twitter.com/aypHSJLjbt — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) February 22, 2024

Who is the favorite to win Coach of the Year?

BetOnline has Daigneault (+170) as a slight favorite over Finch (+240). This battle may come down to which team – Thunder or Timberwolves – earn the top seed in the West. That could be the deciding factor in the Coach of the Year race.

Tyronn Lue (+400) has done an outstanding job with the Clippers, especially after the James Harden trade. Keep an eye on Joe Mazzulla (+2200), who could finish in the top three for Coach of the Year rankings if the Celtics have the NBA’s best record.

View the odds below.

NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds Play Mark Daigneault +170 Chris Finch +240 Tyronn Lue +400 JB Bickerstaff +550 Rick Carlisle +1600 Joe Mazzulla +2200 Tom Thibodeau +2500 Jamahl Mosley +4000 Will Hardy +4500

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.