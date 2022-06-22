NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Jaden Ivey Draft Projection, Odds, and Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey out of Purdue University is one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft. The NBA draft is set to begin on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s still uncertain where Jaden Ivey is going to end up, but most are predicting that he’s going to be a top 3-5 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

There’s almost virtually no chance that he’s going to end up being a top-three pick in this year’s draft. With Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith, scouts are regarding those guys as much higher prospects than Jaden Ivey at the moment.

Again, there’s a chance that he could go higher in this year’s draft, but it seems likely that he’s going to fall to that number 4 spot.

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Jaden Ivey -200 Keegan Murray +125 Shaedon Sharpe +1400 Dyson Daniels +2800

Jaden Ivey is currently predicted to be the 4th pick in this year’s NBA draft according to most sports books. Although his odds are favorable for him to be the fourth pick, there’s a chance that he could drop a little bit, or go one pick higher. There have been some rumors that a few scouts are a bit worried about his game, but for the most part, he should fall somewhere between that 4th or 5th pick.

Jaden Ivey NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile

Age: 20

20 Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds School: Purdue University

Purdue University Experience: Sophomore

Sophomore Projected NBA Draft Pick: #4-#6

Jaden Ivey Strengths

Jaden Ivey is the best player in this draft class. I’m not sure if it’s that close, either. pic.twitter.com/CET8zM4zqw — SportsTalkATL Jake (@cantguardjake) June 20, 2022

Jaden Ivey was one of the more intriguing prospects in college basketball. The combo guard had an impressive year for Purdue University in the Big Ten Conference and should translate well to the NBA. He’s an electric athlete with vertical, horizontal, and lateral explosiveness. He’s best when he’s going into the basket, but his jump shot has also improved since his time in college.

His defense is also something that should translate well to the NBA. He has a mature body and should be able to come in and defend the 1-3 positions at a high level. The days of having small guards in the NBA are over, so players like Jaden Ivy are essentially perfect for what the NBA is looking for in the future.

Jaden Ivey Weaknesses

There are a few weaknesses that Jaden Ivey does have. If you watched his NCAA tournament run against Saint Peter’s University, there were certainly some questions that had to be asked about him. His inability to take over that game was a major issue to some scouts and something that could come back to hurt him in this year’s draft. He shouldn’t fall too much below the 4th pick, but that game did raise some eyebrows.

There are nights where he is a bit of a streaky shooter, which again was the case against St. Peter’s. Again St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16, he went 1-6 from 3-point range and 4-12 from the field, scoring only nine points.

Another thing that is a bit worrisome for some scouts are his turnover numbers. He averaged 2.6 turnovers per game this year in college, but had games at the end of the season where he was turning the ball over three or more times per game.

Jaden Ivey Stats

In his sophomore season at Purdue University, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Jaden Ivey shot 46% from the field on 12.3 attempts and 35.8% from three-point range on five attempts per game.