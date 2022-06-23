NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Keegan Murray Draft Projection, Odds, and Prop Bets

With the 2022 NBA draft starting on Thursday, June 23, Keegan Murray out of Iowa is one of the more interesting names that’s been rumored to be a top-five pick. Let’s take a look below at Keegan Murray and his draft profile, draft prediction, and odds to be the number 1 pick.

How to Bet on Keegan Murray in the 2022 NBA Draft

Click here to claim your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get up to $1,000, plus two free NBA Draft bets worth $25 each Bet on Keegan Murray to be the fifth overall pick at BetOnline

The Best Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft Props

Keegan Murray NBA Draft Projection | NBA Draft 2022 Predictions

Most predictions right now have him falling anywhere between number 4 and number 5. There can even be a case made right now that he might be the most talented prospect in this draft. He’s been an elite scorer throughout his time in college and high school and he also plays high-level defense.

Keegan Murray Odds to be the Number 5 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft 2022

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Keegan Murray +100 Jaden Ivey +125 Benedict Mathurin +700 Shaedon Sharpe. +900 Dyson Daniels +2500

Most are predicting that Murray is going to be the number 5 pick in this year’s NBA draft. If he ends up getting drafted at number 5, he will be playing for the Detroit Pistons. He could be an incredible addition to a Detroit Pistons team that has one of the brighter futures in all of basketball.

Keegan Murray NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile

Age: 21

21 Height: 6’8″

6’8″ Weight: 225 lbs

225 lbs School: Iowa

Iowa Experience: Sophomore

Sophomore Projected NBA Draft Pick: #3-#5

Keegan Murray Strengths

Keegan Murray will make some team very happy. 6’8 versatile shot making wings who can rebound, push, and dunk on you in transition are an absolute premium. pic.twitter.com/4P4vIO6R4B — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 23, 2022

His three-point shot has drastically improved since his freshman year at Iowa. In his freshman year at Iowa, he was regarded as a below-average 3-point shooter. In his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes, he shot just under 40% from 3-point range on 166 attempts. He was incredible from beyond the arc and that’s going to be a major reason why he does find success in the NBA.

His defensive versatility is also another thing that has scouts intrigued by him. He can guard three/four positions at a high level, which is always valuable to NBA teams.

Keegan Murray Weaknesses

The one thing that does have some teams worried about him is his playmaking and facilitating abilities. He averaged only 1.5 assists this past season at Iowa and that is somewhat of a concern. If he’s going to be somebody that’s expected to create on his own, he needs to be better in terms of playmaking and facilitating.

His ball-handling and speed are also something that has worried certain teams, but he’s also shown the ability at times of getting to the basket and finishing at a high level.

He shouldn’t be asked to create his own shot too much, but to succeed in this league nowadays, elite scores typically can find ways to create off the dribble. That’s about the only downside to his game right now, but the 21-year-old can certainly improve on that due to his age.

Keegan Murray Stats

During his time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, in his sophomore season, he averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also shot 55% from the field.