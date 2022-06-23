NBA News and Rumors

NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Paolo Banchero Draft Projection, Odds, and Prop Bets

Jon Conahan
Houston Rockets Promise to Pick Paolo Banchero No. 3 Overall in NBA Draft 2022

With the 2022 NBA draft set to begin on Thursday, June 23, Paolo Banchero out of Duke University has been one of the hottest names in this draft class in terms of potentially being the number 1 pick. Let’s take a look at some of his stats, profile, odds, and why he’s going to be an elite player in the NBA one day.

How to Bet on Paolo Banchero in the 2022 NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero NBA Draft Projection | NBA Draft 2022 Predictions

It seems likely right now that Banchero is going to be the 2nd or 3rd pick in this year’s draft. There are a few different ways we can look at this, but for right now, it’s safe to say that he’s going to go 2nd or 3rd.

Paolo Banchero Odds to be the Number 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft 2022

Banchero is currently predicted to be either the second or third pick in this year’s draft. Some are saying that he does have the potential to be the number 1 pick, but recent reports are now suggesting that he’s going to fall to the 2nd or 3rd spot.

If he ends up being drafted at 2nd or rd, he would play for the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Houston Rockets. His odds to become the number one pick have gone up significantly throughout the past couple of days.

Paolo Banchero NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile

Paolo Banchero

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 6’10”
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • School: Duke University
  • Experience: Freshman
  • Projected NBA Draft Pick: #1-#3

Paolo Banchero Strengths

There’s a whole lot to like about Banchero and his game. The 6 ft 10 19-year-old out of Duke University had one of the more impressive college basketball seasons that we saw last season. The power forward can defend nearly every position at a high level and can also score the basketball at an elite level. He was a guard for most of his career before growing into a dual-threat power forward at Duke.

He averaged 17.2 points per game a year ago on 46.8% shooting, which indicates that he should be able to score the basketball at a high level in the NBA.

He’s one of those prospects that doesn’t necessarily have a huge weak spot in his game. He should be able to come into the NBA and make an immediate impact on any team that drafts him. He has the potential to be one of the best in the league in the coming years due to his versatility and ability to score the basketball and play defense at an elite level.

Paolo Banchero Weaknesses

The one thing that scouts have been a bit concerned about coming into the draft is his lack of a three-point shot. He can certainly knock down the three-point shot and has a nice-looking jump shot, but he only shot 33.8% at Duke. 33.8% isn’t bad by any means for somebody that’s still 19 years old, but that number can definitely be better.

Paolo Banchero Stats

A season ago at Duke University, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

NBA News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
