NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Paolo Banchero Draft Projection, Odds, and Prop Bets

With the 2022 NBA draft set to begin on Thursday, June 23, Paolo Banchero out of Duke University has been one of the hottest names in this draft class in terms of potentially being the number 1 pick. Let’s take a look at some of his stats, profile, odds, and why he’s going to be an elite player in the NBA one day.

How to Bet on Paolo Banchero in the 2022 NBA Draft

Click here to claim your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get up to $1,000, plus two free NBA Draft bets worth $25 each Bet on Paolo Banchero to be the third overall pick at BetOnline

The Best Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft Props

Paolo Banchero NBA Draft Projection | NBA Draft 2022 Predictions

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Paolo Banchero -300 Chet Holmgren +500 Jaden Ivey +700 Jabari Smith Jr. +900 Shaedon Sharpe +2500 Keegan Murray +700

It seems likely right now that Banchero is going to be the 2nd or 3rd pick in this year’s draft. There are a few different ways we can look at this, but for right now, it’s safe to say that he’s going to go 2nd or 3rd.

Paolo Banchero Odds to be the Number 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft 2022

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

Banchero is currently predicted to be either the second or third pick in this year’s draft. Some are saying that he does have the potential to be the number 1 pick, but recent reports are now suggesting that he’s going to fall to the 2nd or 3rd spot.

If he ends up being drafted at 2nd or rd, he would play for the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Houston Rockets. His odds to become the number one pick have gone up significantly throughout the past couple of days.

Paolo Banchero NBA Draft 2022 Prospect Profile

Age: 19

19 Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 250 lbs

250 lbs School: Duke University

Duke University Experience: Freshman

Freshman Projected NBA Draft Pick: #1-#3

Paolo Banchero Strengths

Paolo Banchero's ability to create and pass off a live dribble is what makes him special as a 6'10 playmaker. Changing gears, with a head of steam, seeing over the top, and reacting to rotating defenses, he's the type of player you can run your offense through, especially late. pic.twitter.com/cdbjcI94CK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 23, 2022

There’s a whole lot to like about Banchero and his game. The 6 ft 10 19-year-old out of Duke University had one of the more impressive college basketball seasons that we saw last season. The power forward can defend nearly every position at a high level and can also score the basketball at an elite level. He was a guard for most of his career before growing into a dual-threat power forward at Duke.

He averaged 17.2 points per game a year ago on 46.8% shooting, which indicates that he should be able to score the basketball at a high level in the NBA.

He’s one of those prospects that doesn’t necessarily have a huge weak spot in his game. He should be able to come into the NBA and make an immediate impact on any team that drafts him. He has the potential to be one of the best in the league in the coming years due to his versatility and ability to score the basketball and play defense at an elite level.

Paolo Banchero Weaknesses

The one thing that scouts have been a bit concerned about coming into the draft is his lack of a three-point shot. He can certainly knock down the three-point shot and has a nice-looking jump shot, but he only shot 33.8% at Duke. 33.8% isn’t bad by any means for somebody that’s still 19 years old, but that number can definitely be better.

Paolo Banchero Stats

A season ago at Duke University, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.