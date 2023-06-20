The 2023 NBA Draft is set for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The fifth pick in the draft belongs to the Detroit Pistons. Who will they select on Thursday night? Below, we explore the odds for the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Detroit Pistons Own The Fifth Pick In The 2023 NBA Draft

The Pistons will be picking in the top-7 of the NBA Draft for the fourth straight year. The Pistons selected Killian Hayes at No. 7 in 2020, Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in 2021, and Jaden Ivy at No. 5 in 2022.

The Pistons made a huge splash this offseason, hiring Monty Williams as the head coach. The former Phoenix Suns coach signed a six-year deal worth $78.5 million, making Williams the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

The Pistons will look to snap their playoff drought, having last made the postseason in 2019.

Despite failing to capture 24 wins in each of the past four seasons, Detroit boasts an exciting young core led by Cunningham and Ivey. Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Jalen Duran, Marvin Bagley Jr., and Isaiah Stewart round out the rotation.

Detroit could be a sneaky Play-In Game contender if their core stays healthy.

NBA Draft 2023 Fifth Pick Odds

Went on Sportscenter to preview our upcoming mock draft. Jarace Walker will be slated to Detroit at No. 5. Where does that leave Cam Whitmore, who previously held that spot? pic.twitter.com/y7PKWfiXSM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2023

Which player will be taken with the fifth pick by the Pistons?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Jarace Walker (+160) as the favorite to land in Detroit. The 6’7″ prospect won the 2022-2023 AAC Freshman of the Year at Houston. His 7’3″ wingspan will help him succeed on the defensive level in the NBA.

Behind Walker is Villanova’s Cam Whitmore (+180), a 6’6″ wing who can play and guard multiple positions at the next level.

Ausar Thompson (+400) and Amen Thompson (+600) will be in the mix at No. 5 if they are still on the board.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

5th Overall Pick 2023 NBA Draft Odds Play Jarace Walker +160 Cam Whitmore +180 Ausar Thompson +400 Amen Thompson +600 Anthony Black +1600 Taylor Hendricks +1600

