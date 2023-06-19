NBA News and Rumors

NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds: Amen Thompson The Favorite

Dan Girolamo
City Reapers guard Amen Thompson

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Many draft experts believe the draft starts at pick No. 4 with the Houston Rockets. Which player will they select on Thursday night? Below, we explore the odds for the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Consensus First-Three Picks In The 2023 NBA Draft

There are three prospects that most draft experts agree will be taken in within the first three picks.

Victor Wembanyama is guaranteed to be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the first pick. The 7’5″ French phenom is being touted as the best prospect since LeBron James.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second pick, and they will be deciding between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Henderson is an explosive guard with highlight-reel athleticism, while Miller is a long wing with an offensive skillset made for the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers hold the third pick and will select whomever the Hornets do not draft. BetOnline lists Henderson (-215) as the favorite to be taken second overall.

The Hornets and Blazers have discussed trading the pick to other teams. However, Henderson and Miller will be taken within the first three picks, no matter which team makes the selection.

NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds

Which player will be taken with the fourth pick by the Rockets?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have Amen Thompson (-135) as the favorite to be taken with the No. 4 pick. The 6’6″ playmaker is an elite athlete who played for the City Reapers of Overtime Elite (OTE).

Amen’s twin brother, Ausar (+900), is also in the mix to be taken by the Rockets. Ausar is another exceptional athlete who played for the City Reapers. However, Ausar is a much better defender than Amen, making his two-way ability appealing to many teams.

Keep an eye on Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore (+170), a 6’6″ wing with an innate ability to finish at the rim.

4th Overall Pick 2023 NBA Draft
 Odds Play
Amen Thompson -135 BetOnline logo
Cam Whitmore +170 BetOnline logo
Ausar Thompson
 +900 BetOnline logo
Jarace Walker +1000 BetOnline logo
Brandon Miller +1800 BetOnline logo
Scoot Henderson +2800 BetOnline logo
Anthony Black +4000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Hendricks
 +7500 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
