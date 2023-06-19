NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds: Amen Thompson The Favorite

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Many draft experts believe the draft starts at pick No. 4 with the Houston Rockets. Which player will they select on Thursday night? Below, we explore the odds for the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Consensus First-Three Picks In The 2023 NBA Draft

There are three prospects that most draft experts agree will be taken in within the first three picks.

Victor Wembanyama is guaranteed to be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the first pick. The 7’5″ French phenom is being touted as the best prospect since LeBron James.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second pick, and they will be deciding between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Henderson is an explosive guard with highlight-reel athleticism, while Miller is a long wing with an offensive skillset made for the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers hold the third pick and will select whomever the Hornets do not draft. BetOnline lists Henderson (-215) as the favorite to be taken second overall.

The Hornets and Blazers have discussed trading the pick to other teams. However, Henderson and Miller will be taken within the first three picks, no matter which team makes the selection.

NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds

Which player will be taken with the fourth pick by the Rockets?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have Amen Thompson (-135) as the favorite to be taken with the No. 4 pick. The 6’6″ playmaker is an elite athlete who played for the City Reapers of Overtime Elite (OTE).

Amen’s twin brother, Ausar (+900), is also in the mix to be taken by the Rockets. Ausar is another exceptional athlete who played for the City Reapers. However, Ausar is a much better defender than Amen, making his two-way ability appealing to many teams.

Keep an eye on Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore (+170), a 6’6″ wing with an innate ability to finish at the rim.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

4th Overall Pick 2023 NBA Draft Odds Play Amen Thompson -135 Cam Whitmore +170 Ausar Thompson +900 Jarace Walker +1000 Brandon Miller +1800 Scoot Henderson +2800 Anthony Black +4000 Taylor Hendricks +7500

