NBA Draft 2023: From Victor Wembanyama To Thompson Twins, Twitter Reacts To Top 5 Selections

Jeff Hawkins
2023 nba draft group shot (1)

The top five picks of Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft started with the No. 1 overall selection shedding tears on national television and the fourth and fifth choices staying in the family.

Before teams started bolstering their rosters with elite talent, the draft’s top prospects lined up for a group shot …

The pick everyone expected to go first overall …

San Antonio seems content …

And why not, if Victor Wembanyama, who is still a teenager, can display this kind of skill set …

The Hornets went for versatility at No. 2 …

Portland fans seemed pleasantly surprised with the Hornets’ decision …

Scoot’s set to blaze a new trail at No. 3 …

The Rockets hope to soar with the first Thompson brother at No. 4 …

The Pistons’ fifth overall selection could help the franchise switch into a higher gear with another member of the Thompson clan …

The Thompson Twins should have longer, stronger careers than the 1980s British pop band …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
