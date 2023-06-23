The top five picks of Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft started with the No. 1 overall selection shedding tears on national television and the fourth and fifth choices staying in the family.

Before teams started bolstering their rosters with elite talent, the draft’s top prospects lined up for a group shot …

The Class of 2023! Watch the #NBADraft presented by State Farm at 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TFjp6Pruwh — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

The pick everyone expected to go first overall …

Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) is selected 1st overall by the @spurs in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/mO9ai0uKu6 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

San Antonio seems content …

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft …. #GoSpursGo #NBADraft2023 pic.twitter.com/mfuvCrG8zB — Eric Moreno (@EricMoreno6477) June 23, 2023

And why not, if Victor Wembanyama, who is still a teenager, can display this kind of skill set …

This play is still one of the most ridiculous things I have ever seen in my life.

Victor Wembanyama is 19 years old. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/QU4e5FYb1v — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) June 23, 2023

The Hornets went for versatility at No. 2 …

“Brandon Miller has the ability to play several positions. He can probably guard one through four. I think he can play the two-spot, the three-spot on a regular basis. For a 20-year-old, he has a game that translates to the NBA pretty easily.” — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 23, 2023

Portland fans seemed pleasantly surprised with the Hornets’ decision …

Trailblazers front office seeing the Hornets pass on Scoot Henderson #NBADraft #NBADraft2023 pic.twitter.com/KbYhTl2MkM — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) June 23, 2023

Scoot’s set to blaze a new trail at No. 3 …

The Portland Trail Blazers select Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. 💪 pic.twitter.com/1VWae0ESnF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2023

The Rockets hope to soar with the first Thompson brother at No. 4 …

The Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson with the 4th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft 🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/eJlzQUD5KZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

The Pistons’ fifth overall selection could help the franchise switch into a higher gear with another member of the Thompson clan …

With the fifth overall pick in the @NBA Draft… we have selected Ausar Thompson! pic.twitter.com/JVE8AMTZJc — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 23, 2023

The Thompson Twins should have longer, stronger careers than the 1980s British pop band …

Choose your favorite Thompson Twins. The Overtime Elite guys or the 80’s pop band? (There were three of them, the 80’s were weird.) pic.twitter.com/J5F6EjTfXv — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) June 22, 2023