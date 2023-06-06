The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 2023 marks the 77th edition of the NBA’s annual draft. The Charlotte Hornets will pick second overall. Which player will they select? Here, we explore the odds for the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Victor Wembanyama Will Be Taken First Overall

I tune into the Wemby game today and the first play I see if this???? Are you kidding me man 🤦‍♂️ This dude is special. #SAVANT pic.twitter.com/xlNVZeYnQ2 — Savant Hoops (@SavantHoops) June 2, 2023

There will be no drama come draft night, as the first pick has been set in stone for months.

Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French phenom, will be taken first overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama is touted as the best prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James.

At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama has the ball-handling ability of a guard mixed with the rim protection of a center. Wembanyama is a skinnier version of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a better handle.

Wembanyama is a unicorn that could be the face of the league for years to come.

NBA Draft 2023 Second Pick Odds

All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/8gBnW36W83 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets hold the second pick in the NBA Draft. With Wembanyama off the board, who will the Hornets select?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Alabama forward Brandon Miller as the favorite to be taken with the second pick in the draft. The 6-foot-9 forward showed elite shot-making abilities in his lone year at Alabama. With his 6-foot-11 wingspan, Miller could evolve into one of the NBA’s best two-way players. Miller has been compared to Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.

Miller would start right away at small forward for the Hornets.

Behind Miller is NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (+100). Despite standing at 6-foot-2, Henderson has impressive athleticism that has been compared to a young Russell Westbrook.

Henderson will make jaw-dropping plays immediately in the league. However, the Hornets already have their point guard of the future in LaMelo Ball, which is why Charlotte may choose to pass on the G League prospect.

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

2nd Overall Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Odds Play Brandon Miller -130 Scoot Henderson +100 Other +1600

