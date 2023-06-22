The 2023 NBA Draft is set for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will air live on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The sixth pick in the draft belongs to the Orlando Magic. Who will they select on Thursday night? Below, we explore the odds for the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Orlando Magic Will Select Sixth In The 2023 NBA Draft

“There’s a lot to process for us still…We still want to be disciplined with our flexibility.” Jeff Weltman on the Magic’s optionality for Thursday’s NBA draft. Orlando has two lottery picks (Nos. 6 and 11) and an early second-round pick (No. 36). pic.twitter.com/Z3K4aLvIzS — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) June 19, 2023

The Orlando Magic have been stockpiling young talent over the last few years. In 2022, the Magic drafted future Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero. In 2021, the Magic took Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. In 2020, the Magic drafted Cole Anthony.

The Magic finished the 2022-2023 season with a 34-48 record, a 12-win improvement from the previous season.

With young talent and two-first round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Magic could find themselves in the mix for the Play-In Tournament by the end of next season.

NBA Draft 2023 Sixth Pick Odds

Who will the Magic take with the sixth overall pick?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have Ausar Thompson (+175) from the Overtime Elite as the favorite to be taken by Orlando. Thompson is a 6’7″ wing with superb athleticism. Thompson can step in for the Magic and be an instant two-way player because of his elite defensive abilities.

Anthony Black (+275) is in play to be taken by the Magic. At 6’7″ and 210 pounds, Black is a big point guard that could be the best passer in the field.

Amen Thompson (+475) and Jarace Walker (+500) should be in the mix at six.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

6th Overall Pick 2023 NBA Draft Odds Play Ausar Thompson +175 Anthony Black +275 Amen Thompson +475 Jarace Walker +500 Cam Whitmore +550 Taylor Hendricks +650

NBA Betting Guides 2023