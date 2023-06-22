NBA News and Rumors

NBA Draft 2023 Sixth Pick Odds: Ausar Thompson, Anthony Black In The Mix

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will air live on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The sixth pick in the draft belongs to the Orlando Magic. Who will they select on Thursday night? Below, we explore the odds for the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Orlando Magic Will Select Sixth In The 2023 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic have been stockpiling young talent over the last few years. In 2022, the Magic drafted future Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero. In 2021, the Magic took Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. In 2020, the Magic drafted Cole Anthony.

The Magic finished the 2022-2023 season with a 34-48 record, a 12-win improvement from the previous season.

With young talent and two-first round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Magic could find themselves in the mix for the Play-In Tournament by the end of next season.

NBA Draft 2023 Sixth Pick Odds

Who will the Magic take with the sixth overall pick?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have Ausar Thompson (+175) from the Overtime Elite as the favorite to be taken by Orlando. Thompson is a 6’7″ wing with superb athleticism. Thompson can step in for the Magic and be an instant two-way player because of his elite defensive abilities.

Anthony Black (+275) is in play to be taken by the Magic. At 6’7″ and 210 pounds, Black is a big point guard that could be the best passer in the field.

Amen Thompson (+475) and Jarace Walker (+500) should be in the mix at six.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

6th Overall Pick 2023 NBA Draft
 Odds Play
Ausar Thompson +175 BetOnline logo
Anthony Black +275 BetOnline logo
Amen Thompson
+475 BetOnline logo
Jarace Walker +500 BetOnline logo
Cam Whitmore +550 BetOnline logo
Taylor Hendricks
 +650 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Magic NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets: Acquire First-Round Pick From Pacers, Bruce Brown Opts Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis
Celtics Looking To Acquire Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves
NBA Free Agency 2023: Austin Reaves Next Team Odds If Not Lakers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Declines Player Option, Enters Free Agency
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Damian Lillard Blazers
Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard Does Not Want Youth Movement In Portland, Wishes To Play With Veterans
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Houston's Jarace Walker
NBA Draft 2023 Fifth Pick Odds: Jarace Walker, Cam Whitmore Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top