The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Portland Trail Blazers hold the third pick with just over two weeks before the draft. Which player will they select? Here, we explore the odds for the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Portland Trail Blazers Face Huge Decision With Third Pick
“I would agree that those (Mikal Bridges, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown) are the three primary targets for the (Blazers) when it comes to trades involving the third pick, and I think there’s a reasonable chance something gets done involving one of them.” 👀
After missing the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, the Blazers must decide how to move forward as a franchise. Both options involve star point guard Damian Lillard.
The first option involves keeping Lillard and building a championship roster around their franchise player. The Blazers need another ascending star to pair with Lillard, preferably a wing. To do that, they would need to create a package centered around the third pick.
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors are three players the Blazers could make a trade for, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.
The second option involves keeping the third pick and trading Lillard. Considering Lillard averaged 32 points and made third-team All-NBA a season ago, the Blazers would receive a huge haul by trading their star player. Trading Lillard allows the Blazers to build around their young players, including Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, while acquiring multiple first-round draft picks.
NBA Draft 2023 Third Pick Odds
Which player will be taken with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline have G League prospect Scoot Henderson (-110) as the favorite. The 6-foot-2 explosive point guard boasts sensational athleticism and elite playmaking in his arsenal.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller (+115) is right behind Scoot. However, many experts believe Miller will be selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick.
Keep an eye on Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson (+500). The 6-foot-6 playmaker is arguably the best pure athlete in the draft. Thompson is a spotty shooter, but the athleticism is out of this world, making him a potential steal in the draft.
View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.
|3rd Overall Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft
|Odds
|Play
|Scoot Henderson
|-110
|Brandon Miller
|+115
|Amen Thompson
|+500
|Cam Whitmore
|+2500
|Ausar Thompson
|+2800
|Jarace Walker
|+3300
