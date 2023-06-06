NBA News and Rumors

NBA Draft 2023 Third Pick Odds: Portland Trail Blazers Face Huge Decision

Dan Girolamo
NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Portland Trail Blazers hold the third pick with just over two weeks before the draft. Which player will they select? Here, we explore the odds for the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Portland Trail Blazers Face Huge Decision With Third Pick

After missing the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, the Blazers must decide how to move forward as a franchise. Both options involve star point guard Damian Lillard.

The first option involves keeping Lillard and building a championship roster around their franchise player. The Blazers need another ascending star to pair with Lillard, preferably a wing. To do that, they would need to create a package centered around the third pick.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors are three players the Blazers could make a trade for, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

The second option involves keeping the third pick and trading Lillard. Considering Lillard averaged 32 points and made third-team All-NBA a season ago, the Blazers would receive a huge haul by trading their star player. Trading Lillard allows the Blazers to build around their young players, including Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, while acquiring multiple first-round draft picks.

NBA Draft 2023 Third Pick Odds

Which player will be taken with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have G League prospect Scoot Henderson (-110) as the favorite. The 6-foot-2 explosive point guard boasts sensational athleticism and elite playmaking in his arsenal.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller (+115) is right behind Scoot. However, many experts believe Miller will be selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick.

Keep an eye on Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson (+500). The 6-foot-6 playmaker is arguably the best pure athlete in the draft. Thompson is a spotty shooter, but the athleticism is out of this world, making him a potential steal in the draft.

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

3rd Overall Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Odds Play
Scoot Henderson  -110 BetOnline logo
Brandon Miller +115 BetOnline logo
Amen Thompson +500 BetOnline logo
Cam Whitmore +2500 BetOnline logo
Ausar Thompson +2800 BetOnline logo
Jarace Walker +3300 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

