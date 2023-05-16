The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 14 teams who did not make the playoffs will be in the lottery. If the ping pong balls bounce their way, the team who wins the No. 1 pick will receive the right to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Below, you’ll see how the lottery works and the odds for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

How Does The Draft Lottery Work?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm will be held tomorrow night in Chicago and air live at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below are the 2023 lottery probabilities for each of the 14 teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3XGjp5hLkW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 15, 2023

The draft lottery determines the order for the first 14 picks in the NBA draft. The first four picks are determined through the drawings, while picks No. 5-14 will be determined by the inverse order of their 2022-23 regular-season records.

How does the drawing work?

From NBA.com, “The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.”

NBA Draft Lottery 2023 Odds

Which team has the best odds of winning the lottery?

Since 2019, the three teams with the worse record have a 14% chance of winning the lottery. Those teams include the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

The Charlotte Hornets have a 12.5% chance of winning the lottery, while the Portland Trail Blazers have a 10.5% chance of winning the lottery.

Upsets have happened before. In 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the lottery probability of 1.70%. In 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery with a probability of 6.00%.

View the odds below.

TEAM RECORD WIN% LOTTERY PROBABILITY Detroit 17-65 .207 14.0% Houston 22-60 .268 14.0% San Antonio 22-60 .268 14.0% Charlotte 27-55 .329 12.5% Portland 33-49 .402 10.5% Orlando 34-48 .415 9.0% Indiana 35-47 .427 6.8% Washington 35-47 .427 6.7% Utah 37-45 .451 4.5% Dallas1 38-44 .463 3.0% Chicago2 40-42 .488 1.8% Oklahoma City 40-42 .488 1.7% Toronto 41-41 .500 1.0% New Orleans 42-40 .512 0.5%

1 This pick may be conveyed to New York

2 This pick may be conveyed to Orlando

