NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Date, Time, & Simulation Results

The NBA Draft Lottery is an annual event held by the NBA.

Teams that missed the playoffs the previous year participate in a lottery process to determine the draft order in the NBA draft.

The NBA Draft lottery started in 1985.

The lottery winner would get the first selection in the draft.

Under the current rules, only the top four picks are decided by the lottery and are chosen from the 14 teams that do not make the playoffs.

The team with the worst record, or the team that holds the draft rights of the team with the worst record, has the best chance to obtain a higher draft pick.

Below, we will look at the NBA Draft Lottery odds, date, time, and simulation results.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds

NBA teams that missed the playoffs hope to get the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are tied with a 14% chance to land the number one pick.

Here is a list of the 14 teams that did not make the playoffs and their odds of landing the number one overall draft pick.

  • Detroit Pistons – 14%
  • Houston Rockets – 14%
  • San Antonio Spurs – 14%
  • Charlotte Hornets – 12.5%
  • Portland Trail Blazers – 10.5%
  • Orlando Magic – 9%
  • Indiana Pacers – 6.8%
  • Washington Wizards – 6.7%
  • Utah Jazz – 4.5%
  • Dallas Mavericks – 3%
  • Chicago Bulls – 1.8%
  • Oklahoma City Thunder – 1.7%
  • Toronto Raptors – 1%
  • New Orleans Pelicans – 0.5%

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs each have the highest chance of winning the lottery.

After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks did not make the playoffs and have a 3% chance of winning the lottery.

The Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans all made the play-in tournament but did not make the playoffs.

NBA Draft Lottery Date & Time

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16, 2023.

It will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:30 PM EST.

This is a highly anticipated time for NBA teams to build their future.

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation Results

Real GM ran a lottery simulator.

In the simulator, the San Antonio Spurs won the first overall pick.

With the first pick, Victor Wembanyama was the choice in the simulator.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and whichever team actually lands the number one pick will jump to take him.

The Detroit Pistons had the second pick in the simulator and took Brandon Miller.

In the draft simulator, the Chicago Bulls landed the number three pick.

Chicago took Scoot Henderson in the simulator.

The Houston Rockets had the fourth pick in the simulator and took Amen Thompson.

Charlotte had the fifth pick in the simulator and took Ausar Thompson.

San Antonio Spurs fans are hoping this simulator becomes true with the number one overall pick.

Chicago Bulls fans would also be happy with the third overall pick if that were to come true.

The NBA Draft Lottery is an exciting time for NBA teams and fans.

News
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
