NBA News and Rumors

NBA Fans Reply To Lowly, New-Look Detroit Pistons Rallying Past Jerami Grant-Led Portland Trail Blazers At Moda Center

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

With only nine NBA players available, the Detroit Pistons arrived at Moda Center on Thursday night, undermanned, but not overwhelmed.

After a flurry of deadline deals, including the release of former lottery draft pick Kilian Hayes, Joe Harris and Danilo Gallinari hours before tipoff, the Pistons looked sluggish and uninspired early. Then, despite a career-high 49 points from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, the lowly Pistons rallied from a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to claim a 128-122 overtime victory.

The Trail Blazers shot just 1-for-9 in the extra stanza. Coming off a win at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Pistons earned back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 27-28, 2023.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the Pistons’ largest comeback since 1997-98 and winning with seven standard contract players on the bench.

Here’s a roundup of the Pistons’ deadline deals …

Immediately after the final buzzer, Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey celebrated his 26-point effort with his teammates: “Hey … way to go” …

Emerging star and second-year center Jalen Duren is pulling double duty …

After scoring a career-high 37 points against the Kings on Wednesday, Ivey continued his offensive surge Thursday, hitting all seven of his 3-point attempts. Is Ivey learning to play with more space and with fellow guard Cade Cunningham? …

Rested and playing with an edge, Cunningham, who returned after missing Wednesday’s game in Sacramento due to left knee injury management, added 23 points …

A former Piston, Grant “had his way,” coach Monty Williams said during his post-game press conference …

The Pistons’ new starting lineup started slowly as the Trail Blazers pulled out to a 71-56 halftime advantage. The Blazers scored 41 points in the second quarter, but only 49 during the third and fourth quarters combined …

With 4:59 remaining in the third quarter, the Pistons had a 0.7 percent chance of coming back …

Helping to spark a dominant first half, Trail Blazers rookie guard Ashton Hagans produced his first professional points …

Cutting into the Trail Blazers’ double-digit lead, Duren’s putback at 6:12 of the fourth quarter pulled the Pistons within 111-103 …

Trailing by five points with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, rookie Macus Sasser fueled the Pistons’ comeback with a clutch triple, cutting the Trail Blazers’ lead to two (118-116) …

Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson, who has struggled with his offense this season, executed a game-tying dunk with 21.1 seconds remaining, forcing overtime …

Grant’s 14-foot jump shot opened the overtime scoring, but the Pistons, who have struggled on defense this season, prevented the Trail Blazers from scoring over the final 4:35 to secure the road win …

Final score: Pistons 128, Trail Blazers 122 (OT) …

Ivey spoke post-game on the new-look Pistons …

Referring to all the player moves, back-to-back travel days and a 23-point, third-quarter deficit, Williams said postgame: “It’s pretty cool to see the guys hang in there” …

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Pistons Trail Blazers X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Which Players Made The Roster?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 1 2024
NBA News and Rumors
2023 nba draft group shot (1)
2024 NBA Draft: Will The Draft Expand To Two Nights?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Spurs Summer League Tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Were 149% More Expensive Than 2022 Regular Season
2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge Set For 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ESPN analyst Doc Rivers
Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Team USA watches the American flag raised during the national anthem
USA Basketball Announces Player Pool For 2024 Olympics: Complete List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin
Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin After 43 Games: Who Will Become Next Head Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top