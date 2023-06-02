In a Game 1 mismatch, MVP-in-waiting Nikola Jokic posted his ninth postseason triple-double and the visiting Miami Heat attempted just two free throws, the fewest in NBA Finals history, as the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 104-93 victory Thursday.

Jokic collected 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and the Nuggets took advantage of the Heat’s defensive liabilities, converting 32 of 51 two-point attempts. The Heat entered Game 1 allowing playoff opponents to shoot 56.8 percent from inside the arc.

As the city of Denver prepared to host its first-ever NBA Finals contest, the fans’ excitement seemed to grow during pregame warmups …

IT’S GAME ONE OF THE NBA FINALS

GO NUGGETS!!!!! 🥳⛏️🃏🏹 pic.twitter.com/NW15p78tUD — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) June 2, 2023

Even the television analysts needed to calm their nerves …

Charles Barkley and Grant Hill put oxygen masks on to deal with the altitude before Game 1 of the NBA Finals 😭😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ygSS3GCm0R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2023

The Nuggets were ready …

To face the Heat and blazing cool Jimmy …

Heat star Jimmy Butler arrives for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/fk2z8EIBXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2023

But it was the Joker who was laughing at halftime …

Joker joins LeBron as the only players in the last 25 years with 10 PTS and 10 AST in any half of an NBA Finals game. This is his first Finals appearance 🃏 pic.twitter.com/coUBtclURW — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 2, 2023

And into the third quarter, when the Nuggets remained in control …

The Lakers are eliminated from the NBA playoffs, and the Nuggets are in the finals for the first time. Still, Nuggets coach Michael Malone complained about the Lakers dominating the headlines …

Michael Malone: “You win Game 1 of the NBA Finals and all everyone is talking about is the Lakers. They’re home fishing while we’re here with one goal in mind, to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/1huaEWGQuj — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 2, 2023

As long as we’re talking about the Lakers, let’s pay tribute …

In honor of the NBA Finals starting tonight, here’s Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Game 1 of the 2009 Finals, where he had: 40 Points

8 Rebounds

8 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks A masterclass on the pull up jumper pic.twitter.com/wKpxupLeEp — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) June 1, 2023

If the Lakers weren’t stealing airtime from the Nuggets, then this news item sure did …

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says they have uncovered additional information on Ja Morant and have made a decision on the investigation, but will announce it after the NBA Finals 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/reHyqOzdqq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 2, 2023

With the Nuggets in command during the fourth quarter Thursday and viewership starting two wane, a little touch of second-half comedy was needed …

We got a wedgie in the NBA Finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/cUgeS7bCpF — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) June 2, 2023

In the end, Jok just did Jok …

First Jok triple-double in the NBA Finals 🃏 23 PTS

10 REB

14 AST pic.twitter.com/eghww7M4Z9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 2, 2023

The Nuggets will continue to roll with this kind of depth …

Contributions all around as the @nuggets secure a win in Game 1! MPJ: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLK

Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS, 7-10 FG

Bruce Brown: 10 PTS, 5 REB Game 2: Sunday, 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/0xsqyGBMWz — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

And team-first unity …

All love from Nikola Jokic after Denver wins its first Finals game in franchise history! Game 2: Sunday, 8 PM ET on ABC More Game 1 content in the NBA App: https://t.co/V8SgCue5Nb pic.twitter.com/09avqmYVcE — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

The crowd showed their appreciation to a Nuggets squad that is 9-0 at home in the playoffs …

A moment to listen to Denver fans getting their first NBA Finals victory pic.twitter.com/VqpT9FZTRa — Nuggets World 🌎 (@NuggetsWorldd) June 2, 2023

Game 2 is set for Sunday …

DENVER TAKES GAME 1 🗣 Check out the FULL SCHEDULE for the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV. Visit the Finals Hub for more ⤵

📲 https://t.co/VwjTHBENQI pic.twitter.com/EsfwA4Xa1g — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

It’s not the NBA Finals, but this coach deserves his props for having more moves than the Heat in Game 1 …

