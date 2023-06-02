NBA News and Rumors

NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Cooling Miami Heat During Game 1

Jeff Hawkins
In a Game 1 mismatch, MVP-in-waiting Nikola Jokic posted his ninth postseason triple-double and the visiting Miami Heat attempted just two free throws, the fewest in NBA Finals history, as the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 104-93 victory Thursday. 

Jokic collected 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and the Nuggets took advantage of the Heat’s defensive liabilities, converting 32 of 51 two-point attempts. The Heat entered Game 1 allowing playoff opponents to shoot 56.8 percent from inside the arc.  

As the city of Denver prepared to host its first-ever NBA Finals contest, the fans’ excitement seemed to grow during pregame warmups …

Even the television analysts needed to calm their nerves …

The Nuggets were ready …

To face the Heat and blazing cool Jimmy …

But it was the Joker who was laughing at halftime …

And into the third quarter, when the Nuggets remained in control …

The Lakers are eliminated from the NBA playoffs, and the Nuggets are in the finals for the first time. Still, Nuggets coach Michael Malone complained about the Lakers dominating the headlines …

As long as we’re talking about the Lakers, let’s pay tribute …

If the Lakers weren’t stealing airtime from the Nuggets, then this news item sure did …

With the Nuggets in command during the fourth quarter Thursday and viewership starting two wane, a little touch of second-half comedy was needed …

In the end, Jok just did Jok …

The Nuggets will continue to roll with this kind of depth …

And team-first unity …

The crowd showed their appreciation to a Nuggets squad that is 9-0 at home in the playoffs …

Game 2 is set for Sunday …

It’s not the NBA Finals, but this coach deserves his props for having more moves than the Heat in Game 1 …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

