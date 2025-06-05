NBA Finals 2025: Who is the X-Factor for the Pacers?

With the Indiana Pacers making their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2000 season, one player stands out as the potential x-factor in their bid to upset the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder: Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers have caught fire this postseason, taking the league by storm with their gritty, team-oriented play. But now, they face their toughest challenge yet in a loaded Thunder squad led by the league MVP.

Despite being the underdogs, the Pacers have a legitimate shot—if Nembhard can rise to the occasion one more time. He’s already been one of the breakout performers of the playoffs, and Indiana will need him to deliver again in a big way.

Andrew Nembhard: The Indiana Pacers X-Factor

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Nembhard was tasked with defending the relentless Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks—a challenge he met with impressive poise. Now, the assignment becomes even more daunting: guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Can Nembhard completely neutralize the MVP? Likely not. But can he make life difficult for Shai, disrupt the flow, and create moments of frustration? Absolutely.

The key for Nembhard will be staying out of foul trouble. Gilgeous-Alexander is elite at getting to the free-throw line and limiting those opportunities will be crucial. If Nembhard can defend smartly and avoid fouls, he’ll give Indiana a much better chance of keeping the Thunder’s offense in check.

Offensively, the Pacers simply need Nembhard to play within the flow of their system. There’s no need for him to force shots—especially with Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the offense. Thanks to Indiana’s depth, Nembhard won’t need to shoulder a heavy offensive load. However, when the opportunity arises, he’s fully capable of contributing.

Throughout the playoffs, Nembhard has averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 48.3% from beyond the arc. He’s demonstrated the ability to thrive within Indiana’s offense, whether moving the ball or stepping into a key shot. Perhaps more importantly, he’s shown he can create his own offense in isolation—an asset that could prove vital against the Thunder’s top-ranked defense. Especially if they bottle up the top two options of Indiana in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

If Indiana hopes to play spoiler in these NBA Finals, Andrew Nembhard must continue his strong postseason performance. He may not be the most talked-about player in the series, but his impact could very well tip the scales.