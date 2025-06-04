NBA Finals 2025: Who is the X-Factor for the Thunder?

With the 2025 NBA Finals finally set, the spotlight now turns to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, especially when it comes to who is going to be an x-factor in the series. While both teams have had remarkable postseason runs, the Thunder enter this series as heavy favorites. According to FanDuel, Oklahoma City holds -750 odds to win the championship as of June 3rd, 2025. Despite the odds, no Finals matchup is ever guaranteed. For the Thunder to fulfill expectations, they’ll need strong contributions across the board. One player, in particular, could be a true x-factor: Lu Dort.

The X-Factor for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals: Lu Dort

Lu Dort’s Importance Going Forward in the NBA Finals

Lu Dort’s role in Oklahoma City’s success this season cannot be overstated. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team and has anchored what was the league’s top-rated defensive unit throughout the regular season. His calling card is his defensive versatility. Dort is capable of guarding virtually any position on the floor. Similar to how Draymond Green has functioned for the Golden State Warriors in past championship runs.

In this series, Dort’s ability to switch seamlessly on defense will be critical. Expect to see him matched up at times with a variety of Indiana’s offensive weapons, including Pascal Siakam and even Tyrese Haliburton at times. That level of flexibility will be key in slowing down the Pacers’ fast-paced attack. Indiana averaged 17.5 fastbreak points per game during the regular season and has continued to push the tempo throughout the playoffs. Dort’s ability to stifle transition opportunities could be a deciding factor in close games.

However, Dort’s value doesn’t end on the defensive end. With Indiana likely to focus its defensive schemes on limiting Oklahoma City’s offensive stars—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams—secondary scoring becomes essential. Dort has proven he can step up when needed. He averaged 10.1 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 41.2% from three-point range, showing that he can be a reliable floor spacer and timely shot-maker.

If Lu Dort can continue to be the versatile, high-energy player who has defined the Thunder’s identity this season, he may very well tip the scales in Oklahoma City’s favor. In a series full of stars and storylines, sometimes it’s the glue guy. The one doing the dirty work on both ends—who makes the biggest impact. For the Thunder, that player is undoubtedly Lu Dort.