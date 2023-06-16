NBA Free Agency 2023: D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Will the Lakers re-sign the lefty guard, or will Russell sign with a new team? Below, we explore the next team odds for D’Angelo Russell.
D’Angelo Russell Played For Timberwolves And Lakers
The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha
“Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” pic.twitter.com/5sFXquFwA1
Russell started the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 54 games, Russell averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists.
On February 9, 2023, Russell was traded to the Lakers in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz. In 17 regular season games, Russell started all 17, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists.
Russell is now a free agent after completing a 4-year, $117,325,500 contract.
D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds
If Russell does not re-sign with the Lakers, where will the 27-year-old guard end up?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Phoenix Suns (+300) and Charlotte Hornets (+500) as the favorites to sign Russell. The Suns face a critical offseason, where they will look to move Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. In Charlotte, Russell could play next to rising star LaMelo Ball.
Keep your eye on the Atlanta Hawks (+500) and Dallas Mavericks (+600). Both teams rely on ball-dominant guards — Trae Young and Luka Doncic — and need to surround their stars with shooters. With the Lakers, Russell shot a career-high 41% from three.
View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.
|
D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds IF Not Lakers
|Odds
|Play
|Phoenix Suns
|+300
|Charlotte Hornets
|+500
|
Atlanta Hawks
|+500
|Dallas Mavericks
|+600
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+600
|Miami Heat
|+700
|San Antonio Spurs
|+800
|
Toronto Raptors
|+1000
|Orlando Magic
|+1000
|
New York Knicks
|+1000
|Chicago Bulls
|+1200
|Guangdong Tigers
|+1800
