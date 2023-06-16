NBA Free Agency 2023: D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Will the Lakers re-sign the lefty guard, or will Russell sign with a new team? Below, we explore the next team odds for D’Angelo Russell.

D’Angelo Russell Played For Timberwolves And Lakers

The Lakers have ‘strong’ interest in Chris Paul, per @jovanbuha “Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources.” pic.twitter.com/5sFXquFwA1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023

Russell started the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 54 games, Russell averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists.

On February 9, 2023, Russell was traded to the Lakers in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz. In 17 regular season games, Russell started all 17, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists.

Russell is now a free agent after completing a 4-year, $117,325,500 contract.

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

If Russell does not re-sign with the Lakers, where will the 27-year-old guard end up?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Phoenix Suns (+300) and Charlotte Hornets (+500) as the favorites to sign Russell. The Suns face a critical offseason, where they will look to move Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. In Charlotte, Russell could play next to rising star LaMelo Ball.

Keep your eye on the Atlanta Hawks (+500) and Dallas Mavericks (+600). Both teams rely on ball-dominant guards — Trae Young and Luka Doncic — and need to surround their stars with shooters. With the Lakers, Russell shot a career-high 41% from three.

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds IF Not Lakers Odds Play Phoenix Suns +300 Charlotte Hornets +500 Atlanta Hawks +500 Dallas Mavericks +600 Memphis Grizzlies +600 Miami Heat +700 San Antonio Spurs +800 Toronto Raptors +1000 Orlando Magic +1000 New York Knicks +1000 Chicago Bulls +1200 Guangdong Tigers +1800

