NBA Free Agency 2023: D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Will the Lakers re-sign the lefty guard, or will Russell sign with a new team? Below, we explore the next team odds for D’Angelo Russell.

D’Angelo Russell Played For Timberwolves And Lakers

Russell started the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 54 games, Russell averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists.

On February 9, 2023, Russell was traded to the Lakers in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz. In 17 regular season games, Russell started all 17, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists.

Russell is now a free agent after completing a 4-year, $117,325,500 contract.

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

If Russell does not re-sign with the Lakers, where will the 27-year-old guard end up?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Phoenix Suns (+300) and Charlotte Hornets (+500) as the favorites to sign Russell. The Suns face a critical offseason, where they will look to move Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. In Charlotte, Russell could play next to rising star LaMelo Ball.

Keep your eye on the Atlanta Hawks (+500) and Dallas Mavericks (+600). Both teams rely on ball-dominant guards — Trae Young and Luka Doncic — and need to surround their stars with shooters. With the Lakers, Russell shot a career-high 41% from three.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds IF Not Lakers
 Odds Play
Phoenix Suns +300 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks 
 +500 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +600 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +600 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +700 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +800 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors
 +1000 BetOnline logo
 Orlando Magic +1000 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks
 +1000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +1200 BetOnline logo
Guangdong Tigers +1800 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
