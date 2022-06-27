NBA Futures Odds: Offshore Sportsbooks Predict L.A. Lakers Win Total

Despite missing the NBA Playoffs in 2022, the top offshore sportsbooks have predicted the L.A. Lakers to win 46 games next year. According to the NBA Futures odds online, the Lakers win total for the 2022-23 NBA season is currently set at 46.5 games. After winning just 33 games last season, the Lakers will need to flash significant improvement to get back into postseason contention. Below, we’ll go over the L.A. Lakers projected win total, NBA Championship odds, and their odds of acquiring Kyrie Irving before the 2022-23 season.
Offshore Sportsbooks Predict L.A. Lakers Win Total at 46.5 Games
The top offshore sportsbooks have set the L.A. Lakers win total for the 2022-23 NBA season at 46.5 games.
That would mark an improvement of 14 games in the standings for the Lakers and likely put them back into contention for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Last season, 47 wins would have been good for sixth place in the Western Conference standings.
To get back into the NBA Playoffs, Los Angeles will have to find a way to improve away from home, where the Lakers finished just 12-29 a season ago. They will also need to find a way to improve their aging roster.
Last season, Los Angeles ranked dead-last in the NBA with an average age of 30 years old.
To check out the latest L.A. Lakers win total odds and projections, scroll down below.
|Los Angeles Lakers Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 46.5
|+100
|Under 46.5
|-130
L.A. Lakers NBA Championship Odds
While the Lakers won’t be favored to win the NBA Championship in 2023, it’s hard to count out LeBron James and company on a yearly basis.
Despite facing an uphill battle to get back into the postseason, the Lakers have the 12th-best NBA Championship odds ahead of next season.
Currently, the Lakers have +2000 odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship and that number could start to shorten quickly if the franchise finds a way to make a Russel Westbrook for Kyrie Irving swap.
Check out a complete breakdown of the 2023 NBA Championship odds from BetOnline below.
|NBA Teams
|NBA Odds
|Play
|Golden State Warriors
|+450
|Boston Celtics
|+600
|Brooklyn Nets
|+700
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+800
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+850
|Phoenix Suns
|+900
|Dallas Mavericks
|+1000
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1400
|Miami Heat
|+1400
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1600
|Denver Nuggets
|+1800
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2000
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+3300
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+4000
|Utah Jazz
|+4000
|Chicago Bulls
|+5000
|Toronto Raptors
|+5000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+6600
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+7500
|Charlotte Hornets
|+10000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+10000
|New York Knicks
|+15000
|San Antonio Spurs
|+25000
|Washington Wizards
|+30000
|Detroit Pistons
|+50000
|Indiana Pacers
|+50000
|Sacramento Kings
|+50000
|Houston Rockets
|+100000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+100000
|Orlando Magic
|+100000
Lakers Have Best Odds to Acquire Kyrie Irving
Part of the Lakers’ projected improvement could have something to do with the rumors swirling around the NBA trade market.
Los Angeles is currently in the running for disgruntled Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who could find himself reunited with former teammate LeBron James at Crypto Arena. NBA insiders believe that Irving wants to play in L.A. alongside James and the top online sportsbooks seem to agree with that notion.
The Lakers find themselves with the best odds to acquire Irving at BetOnline, which offers NBA prop bets for players to switch teams during the offseason.
At +150 odds, the Lakers are twice as likely as the next team (Miami Heat) to add Irving to their roster.
For a complete breakdown of the Kyrie Irving next team odds, scroll down below.
|NBA Teams
|Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds
|Play
|L.A. Lakers
|+150
|Miami Heat
|+300
|New York Knicks
|+425
|Dallas Mavericks
|+600
|L.A. Clippers
|+650
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+800
|Atlanta Hawks
|+1000
|Denver Nuggets
|+1400
|Chicago Bulls
|+1600
|Detroit Pistons
|+1600