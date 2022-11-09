Betting Guides

NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free On November 9

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The exhilarating 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight with 13 games for basketball fans to get their teeth stuck into. Here is how you can watch every game of basketball for free via our NBA live stream from anywhere in the US, courtesy of Jazzsports. What makes this even better is that you do NOT need a league pass to watch these live streams. All you have to do is sign up to Jazzsports for free to watch every NBA match!

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers, Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns are just three of the standout games from a packed night of NBA action.

How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game Tonight

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch all 13 NBA Basketball live streams online for FREE

Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Every Basketball Game Tonight

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks For NBA Free Bets | Best NBA Betting Apps

Wednesday Night NBA Basketball Preview

Wednesday night (November 9th) sees 13 huge games in the NBA go down. Basketball fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NBA go head-to-head this evening on the court.

The 13 games from the NBA tonight include:

  • Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks
  • Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trailblazers
  • Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz
  • Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons
  • Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks
  • Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets
  • Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns
  • Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies
  • Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
  • Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers

With a feast of NBA action to get stuck into tonight, ensure you don’t miss a single, 3-point hoop, basket or slam dunk by watching any of the above matches via Jazzsports’ exclusive and FREE live streaming service. The live stream is completely free and available to anyone who currently resides in the US.

Here is a quick overview of how the NBA odds looks ahead of tonight’s 13 basketball fixtures:

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Odds

Bet Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks Play
Moneyline +215 -260 Jazz logo
Point Spread +7.0 (-110) -7.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 216.5 (-110) Over 216.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trailblazers Odds

Bet Charlotte Hornets Portland Trailblazers Play
Moneyline +170 -200 Jazz logo
Point Spread +5.0 (-110) -5.0 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 220.0 (-110) Over 220.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Odds

Bet Indiana Pacers Denver Nuggets Play
Moneyline +180 -220 Jazz logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 235.5 (-110) Over 235.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz Odds

Bet Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz Play
Moneyline -165 +145 Jazz logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 226.5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons Odds

Bet Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons Play
Moneyline -650 +475 Jazz logo
Point Spread -11.5 (-110) +11.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 225.5 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Odds

Bet Brooklyn Nets NY Knicks Play
Moneyline -140 +120 Jazz logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110)
 Jazz logo
Total Points Under 223.0 (-110) Over 223.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Odds

Bet Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets Play
Moneyline -425 +325 Jazz logo
Point Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 225.0 (-110) Over 225.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds

Bet Chicago Bulls New Orleans Pelicans Play
Moneyline +105 -125 Jazz logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 230.5 (-110) Over 230.5 (-110) Jazz logo

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Odds

Bet Minnesota Timberwolves Phoenix Suns Play
Moneyline +105 -125 Jazz logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 225.0 (-110) Over 225.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Bet Oklahoma City Thunder Milwaukee Bucks Play
Moneyline +215 -260 Jazz logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 219.0 (-110) Over 219.0 (-110) Jazz logo

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds

Bet San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies Play
Moneyline +205 -245 Jazz logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 234.0 (-110) Over 234.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Bet LA Clippers LA Lakers Play
Moneyline -200 +170 Jazz logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 221.0 (-110) Over 221.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

Bet Sacramento Kings Cleveland Cavaliers Play
Moneyline +175 -210 Jazz logo
Point Spread +5.0 (-105) -5.0 (-115) Jazz logo
Total Points Under 221.0 (-110) Over 221.0 (-110) Jazz logo

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Betting Sites

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Lets get right to it, here is how you can take advantage of Jazzsports’ generous NBA sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, sportsbook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. That’s not all, Jazzsports have more exclusive offers available for you. All you have to do is sign up! They also have a fantastic NBA betting app!

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Topics  
Betting Guides Bucks Bulls Cavaliers Celtics Clippers Grizzlies Hawks Hornets Jazz Kings Knicks Lakers Magic Mavericks NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Nets Nuggets Pacers Pelicans Pistons Raptors Rockets Spurs Suns Thunder Timberwolves Trailblazers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
israel-adesanya-prefight

Best UFC Betting Sites In Utah | How To Bet On UFC 281 On UT Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  10min
Betting Guides
Alex Pereira UFC 281
Best UFC Betting Sites In Arkansas | How To Bet On UFC 281 On Arkansas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  29min
Betting Guides
Arizona
Best UFC Betting Sites In Arizona | How To Bet On UFC 281 On Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  42min
Betting Guides
Alex Pereira UFC 281
Best UFC Betting Sites In Alaska | How To Bet On UFC 281 On Alaska Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  43min
Betting Guides
Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA
NBA League Pass Promo Code: How To Watch Every NBA Live Stream For Free On November 9
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Betting Guides
Baltimore Ravens NFL
Best NFL Sportsbooks For New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Free Bets & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 7 2022
Betting Guides
Houston Astros MLB World Series
Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Offers & Bonus Codes For World Series Game 6 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 4 2022
More News
Arrow to top