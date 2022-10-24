NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For 76ers vs Pacers, Heat vs Raptors and Bulls vs Celtics

Game 4 of the NBA is already upon us, and with some mouth-watering matchups tonight we have selected some of the best bets for tonight’s games, including picks in the 76ers, Heat and the Celtics games.

NBA Betting Lines And 76ers vs Pacers Odds

The 76ers come into their clash with the Pacers as clear favourites, with the spread set at 11.5 favouring the Sixers who are currently 0-3 this season. The Pacers take on the Sixers fresh off the back of their first win of the season, after they beat the Pistons 124-115.

Out of the Sixers 82 games last season the Over points total was hit in 39 games, while the Pacers went over the total set points in 47 (57%) of their games last year.

Pacers 76ers Spread +11.5 (-110) -11.5 (-110) Moneyline +550 -800 Total Points Over 227 (-110) Under 227 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Heat vs Raptors Odds

These sides have already met this season, during a feisty affair on Sunday that saw the Heat just come out on top 112-109. The Heat are therefore justified as clear favourites to win on Monday night, with the spread set at 3.5 in favour of Miami.

Both sides saw the over points total hit on over 50% of their games last season, as Toronto went over in 41 and Miami on 48 of the 82 games last year.

Raptors Heat Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +145 -165 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Bulls vs Celtics Odds

Boston unsurprisingly come into the game as marginal favourites on Monday night, with the spread set at 4.5 in favour of the Celtics who are 3-0 this season. The Bulls covered the spread in 42 of their games last season, while Boston had 44 wins in 82 games against the spread.

Both sides went over the total points in 40 of their 82 games last season, which means the over selection was hit in 49% of it’s games.

Celtics Bulls Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -200 +170 Total Points Over 223 (-110) Under 223 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Friday 21st October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: 76ers Over 118.5 points (-120) @ BetOnline

The 76ers have kicked off their season with three disappointing performances, and currently sit second bottom of the Eastern conference having lost all of their opening games. We have selected the Sixers to come back with a strong performance on Monday night, as we have them to score plenty against a weak Pacers side.

The Pacers are currently averaging 122 points conceded per game, which has them as one of the four worst defences in the league. With an opportunity for both James Harden and Joel Embiid to put a strong showing together, we have selected over 118.5 points for the Sixers on Monday.

NBA Best Bet 2: Over 217.5 points (-110) @BetOnline

We have picked the over points section to hit on Monday night during the game between Miami and the Raptors, in a repeat of Sunday night’s fixture. It all kicked off during the first time the side’s met, with two players ejected during a scuffle on the sidelines in Miami on Sunday night.

The over points selected came in on Sunday, with a total of 221 points during the first match. Last season both sides enjoyed success with the over points, as both sides hit the selection during at least half of their games last year, and we have backed them to follow the recent trend and do the same again on Monday night.

NBA Best Bet 3: Boston Celtics -4.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Boston have started their season flying and we have backed them to make it 4 wins out of 4 and cover the spread on Monday night when they take on the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls come into the match having just been battered by the Cavs, as Chicago failed to reach the 100 point mark losing 128-96.

If Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can perform anything like they have been so far this season, the spread should be easily covered by the Celtics who are looking like the real deal right now.