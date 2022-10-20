NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Bucks vs 76ers, Clippers vs Lakers

The 76ers and the Lakers will both be hoping to improve on opening night losses this week, as they take on the Bucks and the Clippers respectively in NBA action on Thursday, and we’ve picked out the best bets ahead of tonights games.

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs 76ers Odds

The 76ers are one of the early favourites this season to win the championship, and so they are justified as favourites also to win their game on Thursday night against the Bucks at +150.

The Bucks were the third highest ranked scoring team last season with 115.5 PPG, while Philadelphia were much further down the list at eighteenth with 109.9 PPG.

When the 76ers scored over 112 points last season, the side went 22-12-1 against the spread, while Milwaukee went 24-11 last season when allowing less than 110 points.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points 76ers -172 -4 (-110) Over 225 (-110) Bucks +150 +4 (-110) Under 225 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Odds

The Clippers are the favourites to come out on top on Thursday, with a fully fit roster (including the long awaited return of Kawhi Leonard) ready to take on LeBron and the Lakers.

Last season the Lakers averaged 114.8 points per game, however scored only 109 during their opening game against the Warriors. The Clippers averaged slightly less than their opponents last season, scoring on average a total of 111.7 per game.

The Clippers went 18-2 against the spread last season when scoring over 115 points, with the Lakers going 15-12 against when scoring over 108 points.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points Lakers +180 +5.5 (-110) Over 225 (-110) Clippers -222 -5.5 (-110) Under 225 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Thursday 20th October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Clippers -5.5

The Clippers begin their campaign this year with the challenge of LeBron James and the Lakers, who struggled to lay a hand on the Warriors during their first game of the season.

We’ve backed the Clippers -5.5 tonight, and with Kawhi Leonard back for the Clippers they could run riot. Leonard was sidelined for the entire 2021/22 season with a torn ACL however the prolific scoring 31-year-old makes his return to the court on Tuesday night with expectations high.

The head to head over the past seven games does not look good for the Lakers, with the 76ers winning their last seven games against their local rivals.

NBA Best Bet 2: Milwaukee Bucks to win

The 76ers come into the clash on Thursday night fresh off the back of a season opening loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. The Bucks are one of the favourites for the championship this year (+650), and at +150 to win on Tuesday night, we have picked the Wisconsin side to come out on top in what should be a close affair.

The scoreline may have suggested a close match on Tuesday night, as the Celtics came out on top 126-117, however giving away 35 points to both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum does not bode well for the Sixers defence after opening night.