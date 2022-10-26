NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Bucks vs Nets, Nuggets vs Lakers and Raptors vs 76ers

With a stacked 10 game NBA card on Wednesday, we have selected some of the best bets ahead of tonight including picks in the Bucks, Lakers and Sixers matches.

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Nets Odds

The spread has been set at 4.0 for Wednesday night’s matchup between the Bucks and the Nets, with the odds favouring the Bucks who are 2-0 to start their campaign. Last season the Bucks went 35-7 against the spread, and were averaging just 3.4 more PPG than the nets were conceding.

Brooklyn went 22-16-1 against the spread last season when scoring over 112.1 points, which is the amount that the Nets conceded on average per game last year. The Nets scored over 115 points in just seven games last season, while Milwaukee scored more than 119 points in 35 of their games.

Nets Bucks Spread +4 (-110) -4.0 (-110) Moneyline +155 -175 Total Points Over 233.5 (-110) Under 233.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Nuggets vs Lakers Odds

The Nuggets are clear favourites to win on Wednesday night, with the spread being set at 6 in favour of the Denver side when they face the Lakers.

Denver went 23-10 against the spread last season when scoring over 115.1 points, while the Lakers went 24-19 against the spread when scoring more than 110.4 points last year.

The Lakers held one of the worst defensive records in the league last season, ranking 27th in defences allowing 115.1 PPG on average. Denver held a better defensive record last year allowing 110.4 PPG on average which ranked them 14th in the league.

Lakers Nuggets Spread +6.0 (-110) -6.0 (-110) Moneyline +200 -240 Total Points Over 227 (-110) Under 227 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Raptors vs 76ers Odds

There has been no moneyline favourite listed for the Raptors-Sixers game, with the spread set at just 1 in favour of the Sixers at -105. Last season the Sixers recorded 109.9 PPG on average which is 2.8 more PPG than the Raptors were allowing at just 107.1 PPG.

The two sides were ranked 18th and 20th last season for offence, with the 76ers at 18th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts on 109.9 PPG, and the Raptors the 20th-ranked offence with 109.4 PPG.

76ers Raptors Spread -1.o (-105) +1.0 (-115) Moneyline -110 -110 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

NBA Best Bet 1: Under 233.5 points in Nets-Bucks -110 @ BetOnline

In a difficult game to call, we have stayed away from the moneyline and spread for the Nets-Bucks game on Wednesday and selected the under selection for points. Both off these sides are playing much slower paced basketball this season, with the Nets ranking 24th and the Sixers 26th for pace in the league this season which makes for slower, lower scoring games.

Another factor that draws us to the under 233.5 points selection on Wednesday night is the Bucks offensive record so far this season. Milwaukee’s offence have not found it easy against two weak defences this season in the Rockets and the Sixers, scoring just 90 against a weak Philadelphia side and 125 against the Rockets.

NBA Best Bet 2: Nuggets -6.0 (-110) @BetOnline

It is no secret that the Lakers have been one of the biggest disappointments so far this season, and with a trip to Denver on Wednesday night we have backed their poor form to continue with the Nuggets winning by at least six points.

The Lakers currently have the lowest offensive rating in the league after their opening three games and they sit bottom of the Western conference after an embarrassing start to the season, while the Nuggets are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign to the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA Best Bet 3: 76ers to win the match -110 @ BetOnline

We have backed the Sixers to win back to back games for the first time this season, when they take on the Raptors on Wednesday night. Last season when they were listed as the favourite Philadelphia won 39 out of the 56 games at a 69.9% win rate.

The Raptors are currently 2-2 this season and will certainly put up a fight against the Sixers, but we are confident that just 2 days after cruising past the Pacers 120-106, Philadelphia can carry their momentum through to the Raptors game and just edge the contest.