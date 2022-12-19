NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Bucks vs Pelicans, Suns vs Lakers and Timberwolves vs Mavericks

There is more NBA action to wager on tonight and with a fully stacked card of 9 games to get stuck into, we have picked out some of the best bets from the top games, including an enticing pick in the Bucks-Pelicans game!

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Pelicans Odds

The Bucks come into their game with the Pelicans on Monday night straight off the back of a demolition over the Jazz on Saturday, when they won by 26 points at home and so it is no surprise that Milwaukee are the moneyline favourites on Monday.

The Pelicans have failed to cover the spread in 5 out of their last 9 away games, while Milwaukee have covered the points spread at home in 9 of their last 13.

Bucks Pelicans Spread -1.0 (-110) +1.0 (-110) Moneyline -115 -105 Total Points Over 228.0 (-110) Under 228.0 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Suns vs Lakers Odds

The Suns are red hot favourites to win against the Lakers on Monday and having put together a two game win streak after beating the Pelicans and the Sixers in their last two, they are listed as -425 moneyline favourites to beat the Lakers.

The Suns have covered the point spread set in 9 of their last 12 home games and the Lakers have failed to cover the spread in 7 of their last 9 games on the road.

Sixers Suns Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) Moneyline +325 -425 Total Points Over 231.0 (-110) Under 231.0 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Timberwolves vs Mavericks Odds

The Dallas Mavericks are just favoured in the betting markets to come out on top against the Timberwolves with the moneyline set at -165 however having won their last two in a row, Minnesota will be no easy test.

Minnesota have failed to cover the points spread in 6 out of their last 10 home games, with the Mavericks only managing to cover the spread set in 2 of their last 8 games away from home.

Mavericks Timberwolves Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Moneyline -165 +145 Total Points Over 227.5 (-110) Under 227.5 (-110)

NBA Best Bets

NBA Best Bet 1: Bucks moneyline (-115) @ BetOnline

The Bucks have firmly cemented themselves as serious contenders to win it all this campaign having put together a 21-8 record together so far this season and we are backing them to continue their bid for the championship on Monday when they face the Pelicans.

Milwaukee just edge New Orleans in the match betting and having battered the Jazz 123-97 on Saturday, we are taking Giannis and co to win against the side second in the Western Conference.

NBA Best Bet 2: Suns -9.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Suns take on the Lakers on Monday night and we are backing Phoenix to cover the point spread set at -9.5 as they look to move to 3 wins in a row.

Although the Lakers have also won their last two, both games were played in LA and with the Suns boasting a 13-3 record at home we are confident that the Suns will come out on top and cover the spread in a game that could send the side up to as high as second in the Western Conference.

NBA Best Bet 3: Timberwolves +3.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Although they are the underdogs for Monday night’s game, the Timberwolves come into their game against the Mavericks in hot form having just beat both the Thunder and the Bulls over the weekend. Both wins were comfortable for the Timberwolves, who will look to leapfrog their opponents in the table on Monday with a victory.

We are backing the home side to cover the spread when they host Dallas and with the spread being +3.5, we are confident that they can get the job done in what should be a close game.