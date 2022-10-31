NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Bucks vs Pistons, Clippers vs Rockets and Wizards vs 76ers

The NBA season continues tonight with a full card of matches lined up for Monday night and ahead of the action we have picked out some of the best bets from tonight’s top games, including a Bucks vs Pistons pick!

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Pistons Odds

The Bucks have started their season off to a flyer and as the only remaining unbeaten side after five matches, it is no surprise Milwaukee have been set as the favourite for their game against the pistons on Monday night, with the spread set at 12.5 in favour of the Bucks.

The Bucks have put together a 4-0 record against the spread this season when their opponents score under 112.3 points which is the score Detroit are averaging this season.

Pistons Bucks Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +575 -850 Total Points Over 228.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Clippers vs Rockets Odds

The Clippers-Rockets game on Monday sees two sides fighting to get back to winning ways, as the Clippers hope to end a 4 game losing streak while Houston will look to get back to positive results after losing three on the bounce.

Los Angeles has been set as the favourite for Monday night’s clash, with the spread listed as 9.5 in favour of the Clippers, who have won 14/35 fixtures it was listed as the moneyline favourite in this year.

Rockets Clippers Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) Moneyline +350 -450 Total Points Over 224.0 (-110) Under 224.0 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Wizards vs Sixers Odds

The Wizards (3-3) take on the Sixers (3-4) tonight, with Philadelphia listed as the favourites as most bookmakers set the spread at 4.5 for Monday night’s contest.

Washington are yet to win a game this season when being set as the underdog prior to the match, while the Sixers have won just 40% of the games they have been favoured in so far this season.

76ers Wizards Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -180 +160 Total Points Over 218.0 (-110) Under 218.0 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Friday 28th October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Bucks -12.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Milwaukee come into their game against the Pistons on Monday night as the most in form team in the league, and having not lost a single game so far this season, we have backed the Bucks (5-0) to continue their hot winning streak and to cover the -12.5 spread set ahead of tonight’s match.

So far this season the Bucks have recorded a 5-0 record against the spread, which makes us confident that despite the large 12.5 spread being set that Milwaukee can continue their betting trends so far this season and come out comfortably on top.

NBA Best Bet 2: Rockets +9.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Clippers-Rockets game sees two teams come into Halloween in scarily poor form, with both sides losing at least three of their last games. We have backed the Rockets to cover the +9.5 spread tonight, as we see an out of form Los Angeles struggling to get back to winning ways.

Early team news ahead of Monday night’s game is key, as it was revealed that two time finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is set to miss out on yet another game, and with the 31-year old sidelined we are confident that Houston can cover the spread against an out of shapes Los Angeles side.

Kawhi Leonard is also OUT tomorrow vs. the Rockets, Clippers coach Ty Lue says. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 30, 2022

NBA Best Bet 3: Sixers -4.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Philadelphia have been set as the moneyline favourites on Monday night, with a spread of 4.5 favouring the Sixers. Having won three of their last four matches, we have backed Philadelphia to cover the spread when they face the Wizards on Halloween.

The Sixers are 3-1 against the spread so far this season when they score more than 110.3 points and with the side averaging 107.3 PPG, we think that the in form Philadelphia should be able to easily overachieve and cover the spread.