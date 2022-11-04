NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Celtics vs Bulls, Timberwolves vs Bucks and Lakers vs Jazz

After a quiet night with only four NBA teams in action, we are back to a fully loaded card for the basketball tonight and ahead of the 12 games on Friday, we have picked out some of the best bets tonight including a pick in the Celtics Bulls game!

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Bulls Odds

The Celtics have been listed as the clear favourites on Friday, with the spread at 7 for the contest favouring Boston who retain a 4-3 record coming into the match. The Bulls have also started their season off well and come into the match 6th in the Eastern conference, just one place behind the Celtics.

Boston are currently scoring 7.3 more points (116.1) than the Bulls are conceding per game (108.8) this season, and hold a 3-3 record against the spread when scoring over 108 points this year.

Bulls Celtics Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +245 -305 Total Points Over 223.5 (-110) Under 223.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Timberwolves vs Bucks Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action on Friday night and are looking to maintain their 100% start to the season, as they hope to go 7-0 with a win in Minnesota.

The spread has been set at just 3 for tonight’s game, with the Bucks just coming out as favourites to win at -150 odds with most bookmakers.

Minnesota will be no easy opposition for the Bucks on Friday night and we can expect a close game however with the strongest defence in the league, Milwaukee will be confident they can extend their unbeaten streak.

Bucks Timberwolves Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) Moneyline -150 +130 Total Points Over 226.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And LA Lakers vs Jazz Odds

The Lakers are still yet to win away from home this season, and after losing their third game on the road in a narrow defeat to the Pelicans, they take on the Jazz tonight in an attempt to bounce back to winning ways in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have been set as the marginal favourite for tonight’s contest, with the spread being set at just 2 for what is expected to be a close game.

Jazz LA Lakers Spread +2.0 (-110) -2.0 (-110) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 226.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Friday 4th November 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Boston -7.0 (-110) @ BetOnline

Boston are looking for revenge against the Bulls on Friday night, after Chicago came out on top the last time these sides met at the end of October.

Returning to Boston tonight however, we are backing the Celtics to cover the spread of 7.0 as Jayson Tatum and his teammates look to get back to winning ways after a difficult defeat to the Cavs.

The Celtics are 3-3 ATS this season when they score more than 108 points and we expect the side to comfortably score over this on Friday night and cover the 7-point spread.

NBA Best Bet 2: Bucks to win (-150) @ BetOnline

We are backing the Bucks to make it 7-0 on Friday night and we think Milwaukee are a seriously good price at -150 against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has struggled to get their offence going so far this season and we are confident that the likes of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will find it hard to get going yet again tonight against the league’s strongest defence.

NBA Best Bet 3: Jazz +2.0 (-110) @ BetOnline

With the Lakers troubles on the road continuing, we are backing Los Angeles to struggle at home this time when they face one of the most in form teams in the league right now in the Jazz.

We are backing the Jazz to cover the spread of 2 tonight against the Lakers, as Utah hope to return to winning ways after a three- point loss to the Mavericks.

Despite being listed as the underdog in 7 of their games this season, Utah have set a 5-2 record when underdog and with over an impressive 70% success rate we are confident the Jazz can cover the spread tonight.