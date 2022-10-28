The NBA action continues yet again tonight with a fully stacked card of 11 games to get stuck into, and ahead tonights action we have picked out some of the best bets from the top games, including a Celtics vs Cavs pick!

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Betting Lines And Celtics vs Cavs Odds

The Cavs come into their game against the Celtics in red hot form, as they seek out their third consecutive win this season when they make the trip the road to Boston. The Celtics have been listed as the moneyline favourites at -225 and come into the game hoping they can avoid back to back defeats with the spread set at 5.5 in favour of Boston.

Last season the Celtics put up on average 111.8 points per game which was 6.1 more points than the Cavs were allowing at 105.7. So far this season the Cavs have a 75% record against the spread having gone 3-1 ATS so far, while Boston hold a .500 record at 2-2 ATS after their opening four games.

Cavs Celtics Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +185 -225 Total Points Over 219.5 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Raptors vs Sixers Odds

The Raptors have been listed as marginal moneyline favourites for their game against the Sixers on Friday, with the spread set at just 1.0 for what should be a close game. Both side’s hold the same record ATS this season when scoring more than 105 points, with 1-2 records this season so far after the opening games.

Toronto and the Sixers are both ranked joint 25th in the league for amount of points scored per game this season, with the side’s averaging a disappointing 107.5 PPG average.

Sixers Raptors Spread +1.0 (-110) -1.0 (-110) Moneyline +100 -120 Total Points Over 213.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Bucks vs Nicks Odds

After the Bucks convincing 3-0 start this season it is no surprise that they have been listed as the favourites for their game against the Knicks, with the spread being set at 6.5 in favour of Milwaukee ahead of Friday night’s game.

The Bucks were averaging 115.5 points a season last year, which was 8.9 points more than the Knicks were conceding per game at 106.6 PPG. Milwaukee also managed to notch up 116 points in over half their games last season (44/82) while the Knicks only achieved over 109 points in 30 of their games.

Knicks Bucks Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +210 -150 Total Points Over 224.0 (-110) Under 224.0 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Friday 28th October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Celtics -5.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

Boston are coming into their game on Friday straight out of a disappointing 120-102 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday night, but having had the week to rest ahead of a busy few days, we have backed the Celtics to come back flying and cover the spread which has been set at 5.5.

Cleveland certainly won’t make things easy for Boston on Friday night, and the Cavs are now searching for their fourth straight win in a row after beating the Bulls, Wizards and Magic. We think that fresh from their time off this early in the season the Celtics should be able to easily dismantle what will be a tired Cavs side on Friday night and win by at least 6 points.

NBA Best Bet 2: Raptors -1.0 (-110) @ BetOnline

Friday night sees a repeat of a fixture we have already watched this week, as the Raptors take on the Sixers yet again in Toronto. The first game can give a lot of help when betting on tonight’s game and the first matchup between the sides saw the Raptors come out on top 119-109.

We have backed the Raptors to record back to back wins against the Sixers when the sides meet on Friday night, as not much will have changed since Wednesday night’s game which makes us confident that Toronto can get the job done again at home to move to 4-2 this season

NBA Best Bet 3: Knicks +6.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Knicks look to make it four wins on the bounce tonight when they take on the 3-0 Bucks in Milwaukee, and we have backed the visitors to cover the spread in a difficult matchup. New York have been excellent this season and after winning three of their first four, the Knicks will certainly prove a challenge at least for a daunting Bucks side.

New York have held an almost perfect record against the spread recently, and having gone ATS in 11 of their last 12 games, we are more than confident that the Knicks can cover the 6.5 spread again tonight.