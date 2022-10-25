NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets For Suns vs Warriors, Wizards vs Pistons & OKC Thunder vs Clippers

With yet another night ahead loaded with NBA action, we have picked out some of the best bets ahead of tonight’s games, including picks in the Warriors, Wizards & Clippers games tonight.

NBA Betting Lines And Suns vs Warriors Odds

The Suns have been listed as the marginal favourites for their game with the Warriors on Tuesday night, with the spread being set at 2.5 in favour of Phoenix. Last season Phoenix went 41-25 against the spread, while the Warriors went 37-23-3.

As for the over points selection, expect plenty with the Warriors currently the top scoring team in the NBA averaging 125.33 points per game, while Phoenix scored over 114 points in over 50% of their matches last season (42/82).

Warriors Suns Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +120 -140 Total Points Over 225 (-110) Under 225 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And Wizards vs Pistons Odds

The spread has been set at 5.0 for the Pistons-Wizards match, with the home side being favoured in Washington on Tuesday night. The Wizards are currently 2-1 this season, with the Pistons coming into the game 1-2 following defeat to the Pacers at the weekend.

Both sides struggled to score major points last season, with the sides ranked 22nd and 28th for scoring points in the league respectively. This season the Pistons have gone 1-2 against the spread, while the Wizards hold a 1-1-1 record this season ATS.

Pistons Wizards Spread +5.0 (-110) -5.0 (-110) Moneyline +175 -210 Total Points Over 222 (-110) Under 222 (-110)

NBA Betting Lines And OKC Thunder vs Clippers Odds

OKC Thunder look to avoid a fourth straight defeat in a row on Tuesday, it will be a tough challenge to get their first win on the board this week however with the clippers listed as clear favourites for the match, as the spread has been set at 9.5 in favour of the Los Angeles side.

We can expect plenty of points on Tuesday night with a fully fit Clippers side looking to dismantle the Thunder, the LA side scored over 115 points in 24 games last season. Los Angeles went 24-8 against the spread last season while OKC Thunder had a 28-5-1 record ATS last year.

Clippers OKC Thunder Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) Moneyline -500 +375 Total Points Over 219.5 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110)

NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 25th October 2022

NBA Best Bet 1: Suns -2.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Warriors are yet to face a serious defensive challenge this season, having played two side’s ranking in the bottom 12 of the league’s defences. The Suns defence look like they mean serious business this season, and we have backed the Warriors to struggle on Tuesday night during their first game on the road this season.

The Warriors defence has already struggled this season, and having lost to the Nuggets on Friday despite scoring 123 points, there are some serious concerns about the defence that could be exposed by the Suns on Tuesday.

NBA Best Bet 2: Wizards to win (-210) @BetOnline

The Wizards struggled last time out, as they lost their first game this season in a tight contest that saw the Cavs come out just on top 117-110 in overtime. After a blip on Sunday, we have backed the Wizards to get back to winning ways on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

As the home side on Tuesday the Wizards will be confident they can improve on an immaculate record against Detroit, who will be looking to avoid a 15th straight defeat in Washington when they visit this week.

NBA Best Bet 3: Clippers -9.5 (-110) @ BetOnline

The Clippers were given a harsh reminder of how difficult the league is this season over the weekend, as they suffered a surprising 112-95 loss to the Suns in a game that not even Kawhi Leonard could save.

We have backed the Clippers to get back to winning ways tonight by a significant margin, having just been embarrassed by the Suns and now with a full roster at their disposal, the Clippers are expected to put some distance between them and their opponents tonight should they come back fighting after Suns loss.